‘Why Not Dimapur or Kohima?’: Discontent Over Nadda’s Sept 16 Meet at Nagaland Dy CM’s Village

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a public rally in Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton’s village on September 16. However, Nadda’s itinerary has started brewing some discontent among party leaders.

According to sources, the venue, Old Riphyim, a hamlet in Nagaland, has been chosen for the meeting after Patton publicly expressed displeasure recently when the seat-sharing between BJP and National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the assembly polls was announced, which was then followed by explanatory clarification and him falling in line.

However, not everything is well as it seems.

“Nadda ji is a leader of national stature and why should he address a public meeting in a small village as it looks like it is being done for a particular leader. A common sentiment is that he should have done it in Dimapur or Kohima. Then, all of us would have felt that he is there for the entire state leadership," a BJP source said.

Another source said Patton is on a weak turf and thus have called Nadda to his village.

“Is he (Patton) sure of winning the next election? Instead of the initial plan to have the rally in Dimapur for the entire state, he has hijacked it by forcing the state unit to have the rally at his own village which is a very small place," said another source.

Nagaland Deputy CM Patton had called Nadda’s decision of seat sharing with NDPP, 40-20, just a statement. To undo the effect of Patton’s statement, the local unit had to release a statement reiterating the commitment made by the BJP central leadership. The statement while refraining from comments on Patton, praised him for his visionary leadership.

Nadda will also be visiting Patton’s house during the visit. Along with this, Nadda will be holding a meeting with the BJP core group of party leaders, state office bearers, party in charges, spokespersons and executive council members as well. He is likely to visit state president Temjen Imna Along’s residence as well.

News18’s attempts to seek comments from Deputy CM Patton and BJP state president Along went unanswered.

