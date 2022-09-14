Home » News » Politics » ‘Why Not Dimapur or Kohima?’: Discontent Over Nadda’s Sept 16 Meet at Nagaland Dy CM’s Village

‘Why Not Dimapur or Kohima?’: Discontent Over Nadda’s Sept 16 Meet at Nagaland Dy CM’s Village

By: Pragya Kaushika

News18.com

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 16:04 IST

New Delhi

JP Nadda will also be visiting Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton’s house during the visit. Nadda will be holding a meeting with the BJP core group of leaders, state office bearers and spokespersons. (Twitter File Photo)
JP Nadda will also be visiting Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton’s house during the visit. Nadda will be holding a meeting with the BJP core group of leaders, state office bearers and spokespersons. (Twitter File Photo)

A source in BJP says a leader like Nadda should not address a public meet in a small village in Nagaland as it would send a wrong signal about the state leadership. Another says Y Patton is on a weak turf and thus have called Nadda to his village

Advertisement

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a public rally in Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton’s village on September 16. However, Nadda’s itinerary has started brewing some discontent among party leaders.

According to sources, the venue, Old Riphyim, a hamlet in Nagaland, has been chosen for the meeting after Patton publicly expressed displeasure recently when the seat-sharing between BJP and National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the assembly polls was announced, which was then followed by explanatory clarification and him falling in line.

However, not everything is well as it seems.

Advertisement

“Nadda ji is a leader of national stature and why should he address a public meeting in a small village as it looks like it is being done for a particular leader. A common sentiment is that he should have done it in Dimapur or Kohima. Then, all of us would have felt that he is there for the entire state leadership," a BJP source said.

RELATED NEWS

Another source said Patton is on a weak turf and thus have called Nadda to his village.

“Is he (Patton) sure of winning the next election? Instead of the initial plan to have the rally in Dimapur for the entire state, he has hijacked it by forcing the state unit to have the rally at his own village which is a very small place," said another source.

Nagaland Deputy CM Patton had called Nadda’s decision of seat sharing with NDPP, 40-20, just a statement. To undo the effect of Patton’s statement, the local unit had to release a statement reiterating the commitment made by the BJP central leadership. The statement while refraining from comments on Patton, praised him for his visionary leadership.

Nadda will also be visiting Patton’s house during the visit. Along with this, Nadda will be holding a meeting with the BJP core group of party leaders, state office bearers, party in charges, spokespersons and executive council members as well. He is likely to visit state president Temjen Imna Along’s residence as well.

Advertisement

News18’s attempts to seek comments from Deputy CM Patton and BJP state president Along went unanswered.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pragya KaushikaPragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has...Read More

first published: September 14, 2022, 15:55 IST
last updated: September 14, 2022, 16:04 IST