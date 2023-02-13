Slain Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh has questioned law and order in Punjab and slammed the state government for not providing justice to his while providing “40 cops" for the security of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife.

“CM Bhagwant Mann has claimed that there is no law and order problem in Punjab. I want to ask him if there is no problem, then why 40 cops, along with jammers, have been ordered to be deployed to his wife? If they are common people, they should go around like them without security as they claim there is no threat," said Balkaur Singh.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot down in his vehicle when he was out to visit Mansa village in broad daylight along with his cousins last May. Goldy Brar, who is said to be behind the killing, is based in Canada and still at large.

Advertisement

His father said he has kept the “Thar in which my son was killed" and will paste the photos of his son’s bloodied, bullet-riddled body on it to showcase deteriorating law and order in Punjab if justice is not provided soon.

Political parties have found much fodder in the matter with BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa attacking the Aam Aadmi Party government and alleging law and order in Punjab is at “the worst stage". “This is the same government who on the name of ending the VVIP culture in Punjab had withdrawn the security of Sidhu Moose Wala… Innocent people are being killed in Punjab on a daily basis, but there so no security provided to them".

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Ananadpur Shahib, Manish Tewari, also jumped into the bandwagon and said, “Law and order is an issue in Punjab, especially in last 8-10 months, and, therefore, the responsibility of the government is to maintain it".

Advertisement

Earlier, an official of the Punjab Police had clarified on the allegation that 40 gunmen were provided to CM’s wife Gurpreet Kaur Mann and said people were often seen breaking the security cordon and coming near to her, therefore, the security was enhanced.

Read all the Latest Politics News here