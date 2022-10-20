Why Rahul Gandhi Revealed New Congress President Winner Even Before Official Result? Party Clarifies

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday delivered a strong response to several reports that slammed Rahul Gandhi for ‘declaring’ the winner of the AICC Presidential elections even before the official results were out. Ramesh attacked what he termed ‘erroneous media reports’ about Rahul Gandhi and also issued a clarification.

“There have been erroneous media reports that Rahul Gandhi announced Kharge-ji as Congress President during his press meet that began at Adoni at around 1pm. The fact is that the direction of voting was quite clear before the press meet began," Jairam Ramesh tweeted a day after Rahul Gandhi’s press conference where he referred to Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress president even before the actual results of the polls were out.

Gandhi was speaking to reporters at Adoni during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Andhra Pradesh where he was asked what his role in the Congress Party would be like, to which he responded saying “Ask Kharge ji and Sonia ji. They will decide what my role would be and how I am will be deployed."

Rahul Gandhi was asked several questions about how the party would function under the new Congress president and Gandhi repeatedly pointed to the powers of the president. When asked if he would be reporting to the new president, Rahul Gandhi said, “President is the supreme authority in the Congress and everyone reports to him. I can’t comment on Congress President’s role, that’s for Mr Kharge to comment on," Gandhi had said hours before the former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha was declared the winner of the Congress Presidential polls.

Veteran politician Mallikarjun Kharge swept the Congress’ 20th Presidential elections on Wednesday, defeating Shashi Tharoor by a massive margin, becoming the first non-Gandhi chief of the party in two decades and the sixth in the party’s 137-year-old history.

Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid, Congress’ central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced.

