Why TMC Roped in an Ace Tennis Player and a Veteran Bollywood Actor in Its Goa Team

TMC has a history of taking in celebrities like Moon Moon Sen, Shatabdi Roy, Dev etc. (Twitter)

Mamata Banerjee who is on 3-day Goa tour said that her party wants the state to be strong, just like West Bengal.

Kamalika Sengupta| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: October 29, 2021, 19:36 IST

Tennis veteran Leander Paes and actor Nafisa Ali on Friday joined Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Goa. As Mamata Banerjee handed over the TMC flag to Leander, she said “ My sweet cute younger brother Leander joins TMC, he will encourage the young generation. Thank you, Leander."

  >What led TMC to make Leander and Nafisa join them?

Last month when Derek oBrian spoke with News18 he said “ TMC has a history of going with the society, not only a politician but other celebrities will also join TMC ‘

TMC has a history of taking in celebrities like Moon Moon Sen, Shatabdi Roy, Dev. Here Leander Paes is an international name and is from the son of the soil.

In Goa, the youth vote is very important. Therefore Leander will be the youth face in Goa who will not only get in the vote but will influence the youth.

Luizinho is a veteran politician, with him Leander will speed up voters from all aspects says, party insider. On one hand celebrity factor, youth factor, and son of the soil factor will help TMC to get in the vote.

Nafisa Ali after she joined stated, “ India needs leaders and Mamata is now real Congress." Nafisa too has an appeal there in Goa among the local population, she has her experience in politics in Congress and also in the Samajwadi Party.

Derek met Nafisa 15 days back and their talks started. So according to TMC insiders, it’s the perfect gel of Luizinho, LeanderNafisa. Abhishek Banerjee is expected to visit Goa in November and he too is monitoring joining. Prashant Kishore himself has camped in Goa and sources close to him confirm that in Goa battle like Bengal he too is putting in effort.

first published: October 29, 2021, 19:21 IST