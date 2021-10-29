Why TMC Roped in an Ace Tennis Player and a Veteran Bollywood Actor in Its Goa Team

Tennis veteran Leander Paes and actor Nafisa Ali on Friday joined Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Goa. As Mamata Banerjee handed over the TMC flag to Leander, she said “ My sweet cute younger brother Leander joins TMC, he will encourage the young generation. Thank you, Leander."

>What led TMC to make Leander and Nafisa join them?

'Thrift is the New Black': How Reusing Clothes Saves Both Money and Environment

Last month when Derek oBrian spoke with News18 he said “ TMC has a history of going with the society, not only a politician but other celebrities will also join TMC ‘

TMC has a history of taking in celebrities like Moon Moon Sen, Shatabdi Roy, Dev. Here Leander Paes is an international name and is from the son of the soil.

In Goa, the youth vote is very important. Therefore Leander will be the youth face in Goa who will not only get in the vote but will influence the youth.

Luizinho is a veteran politician, with him Leander will speed up voters from all aspects says, party insider. On one hand celebrity factor, youth factor, and son of the soil factor will help TMC to get in the vote.

Nafisa Ali after she joined stated, “ India needs leaders and Mamata is now real Congress." Nafisa too has an appeal there in Goa among the local population, she has her experience in politics in Congress and also in the Samajwadi Party.