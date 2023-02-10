Will Gehlot's Budget Faux Pas Bring Winds of Change in Rajasthan? Pilot Waits in the Wings as Delhi Decides

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was keen to present what he hoped would be a game-changer budget before the state polls. In fact, in private, his supporters would say even if the top Congress leadership wanted him to step aside, his only condition was that he be allowed to present this budget which he hopes would help him leave behind a legacy.

The budget certainly is full of promises and offers which could be a winner. But instead of silencing his critics as he had hoped, the budget only ended up making them vocal — both within the BJP and Congress.

For now, let’s focus on whether what happened in the first few minutes of the budget presentation will have an impact on the decision that the Congress hopes to take by this week. Two rounds of meetings have already taken place and it’s not an easy decision to take. Sources say many in the Sachin Pilot camp think that even if a change comes, it may not help the beleaguered leader and his supporters politically.

But certainly, Gehlot’s detractors hope this latest incident of him reading out the old budget would be a wake-up call to the top leadership that the chief minister has been losing his grip over the administration. “Paper leak, law and order issues and now this. It’s becoming easier for the BJP to attack us. Gehlot is looking weak and the only way we can counter the BJP narrative is by changing the chief minister," a leader said.

But those who know Gehlot also know he can be a magician and change a bad situation into a winning one; like when he tried to convince the top leadership that Pilot’s rebellion two years ago was at the behest of the BJP. It’s quite possible that the blame will be fixed soon and a ‘hand’ will be found.

The old budget incident will only be used to make a point that since the chief minister is also the finance minister, a change is inevitable and the best course. But many in the Pilot camp feel that going public over the incident could only boomerang and strengthen Gehlot’s complaint that his own partymen are sabotaging things for the Congress in the state and helping the BJP.

Meanwhile, the palace intrigue has intensified as the high command maintains a suspenseful, uneasy silence.

