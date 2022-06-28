'Will Inspect Delhi Model, Expose Arvind Kejriwal's Lies': Gujarat BJP’s 17-Member Delegation in National Capital

A 17-member Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation from Gujarat is on a two-day visit of the national capital to assess “the ground reality of chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal’s world-class Delhi model", Delhi BJP Vice-President Virender Sachdeva said on Tuesday.

The delegation includes former ministers, Speaker of state assembly and legislators of Gujarat BJP.

They will visit Delhi government-run schools, hospitals, clinics and other facilities.

​“The delegation arrived on Tuesday. It will look into the power and water systems and will expose the lies of Kejriwal, who during his visits to Gujarat, told people about the model," he said.

Sachdeva further said: “In Delhi, people are waiting for a drop of water as the Jal Board water supply is inadequate. The water that is supplied is also dirty. The education system is no better. The loot by Kejriwal government in the name of world-class education and health has put one of its ministers behind bars, while education minister Manish Sisodia is also under the lens of investigation agencies."

The AAP has been holding roadshows and rallies in the poll-bound state of Gujarat. After inspecting the ‘Delhi Model’, BJP members will hold a press conference in Delhi on their findings.

Meanwhile, the AAP has formed committee of five MLAs, including Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar and Gulab Singh, to help the BJP members visit any facility of their choice smoothly.

“The five MLAs will then visit Gujarat to see the same facilities in the state and work done by the BJP government. We hope that their government will welcome us likewise to visit anywhere we want to in gujrat," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a tweet.

