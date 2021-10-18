'Will Lead the Community to New Heights': KCR Welcomes Dalit Leader Motkupally Narsimulu Into TRS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday wooed well-known Dalit leader and former minister, Motkupally Narsimulu as a voice of downtrodden and deprived classes.

Rao also announced to implement a similar programme on lines of Dalit Bandhu for Backward Classes and other poor sections in Telangana. He said that Narsimulu would lead the Dalit Community to a new height of development through the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

With a pink shawl of the TRS, KCR welcomed Narsimulu into the party at the Telangana Bhavan here. Taking a dig at the successive governments for dumping the Dalits and poor in the region, KCR stated politics is not just a sport as some parties feel, and it is a task and ‘yagna’ for the ruling party to make persistent efforts for the welfare of the poor and needy.

Saying Narsimulu as the voice of the downtrodden, Rao offered him to lead the Dalits by doing a variety of businesses with reservations from the government.

Stating that Narsimulu is his close friend, KCR said to work together in future for the State development and welfare of the needy. Dalit Bandhu was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 crisis and similar programmes to be extended to develop backward classes and other poor classes.

He dealt at length with the injustice done to the region and Dalits deprived of development and suppression and how he fought the statehood movement. He announced that several committees for Dalit Bandhu would be active at villages, mandals, districts and the State level as Rs 4,000 crore Dalit protection fund will help them in distress.

The government plans to spend a staggering Rs 1.70 lakh crore investment for the Dalits empowerment with the plan. The State gets, in seven years, Rs 23 lakh crore transactions and Rs 1.70 lakh crore for Dalits empowerment is meagre and it will increase manifold to Rs 10 lakh crore which is a spin of economy, KCR stated. He hoped that the scheme will benefit the SCs.

About 100 persons in each segment will get Dalit Bandhu help. “The government will work more to empower Dalits, BCs and other poor classes in future as we have addressed problems during statehood and in achieving the State. Dalit Bandhu will not be stopped and continued and other sections in the society would get such benefits," said the CM. KCR recalled that he met BSP Supremo Mayavati 19 times who supported the fight and convinced her to support the statehood movement.

“Despite political parties creating hurdles, we will continue with the welfare of the poor," he said. He said that he addressed issues related to farmers, weavers and the poor through various schemes and to do more. He said that to end corruption, Dharani was launched a platform to offer hassle-free registration of lands.

