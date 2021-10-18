Home » News » Politics » 'Will Lead the Community to New Heights': KCR Welcomes Dalit Leader Motkupally Narsimulu Into TRS

'Will Lead the Community to New Heights': KCR Welcomes Dalit Leader Motkupally Narsimulu Into TRS

With a pink shawl of the TRS, KCR welcomed Narsimulu into the party at the Telangana Bhavan here. (Image: News18)
With a pink shawl of the TRS, KCR welcomed Narsimulu into the party at the Telangana Bhavan here. (Image: News18)

Telangana CM also announced that a similar programme on lines of Dalit Bandhu would be implemented in the state for Backward Classes & other poor sections.

Advertisement
H R Venkatesh| News18
Hyderabad // Updated: October 18, 2021, 21:39 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday wooed well-known Dalit leader and former minister, Motkupally Narsimulu as a voice of downtrodden and deprived classes.

Rao also announced to implement a similar programme on lines of Dalit Bandhu for Backward Classes and other poor sections in Telangana. He said that Narsimulu would lead the Dalit Community to a new height of development through the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

With a pink shawl of the TRS, KCR welcomed Narsimulu into the party at the Telangana Bhavan here. Taking a dig at the successive governments for dumping the Dalits and poor in the region, KCR stated politics is not just a sport as some parties feel, and it is a task and ‘yagna’ for the ruling party to make persistent efforts for the welfare of the poor and needy.

Advertisement

Saying Narsimulu as the voice of the downtrodden, Rao offered him to lead the Dalits by doing a variety of businesses with reservations from the government.

RELATED NEWS

Stating that Narsimulu is his close friend, KCR said to work together in future for the State development and welfare of the needy. Dalit Bandhu was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 crisis and similar programmes to be extended to develop backward classes and other poor classes.

He dealt at length with the injustice done to the region and Dalits deprived of development and suppression and how he fought the statehood movement. He announced that several committees for Dalit Bandhu would be active at villages, mandals, districts and the State level as Rs 4,000 crore Dalit protection fund will help them in distress.

The government plans to spend a staggering Rs 1.70 lakh crore investment for the Dalits empowerment with the plan. The State gets, in seven years, Rs 23 lakh crore transactions and Rs 1.70 lakh crore for Dalits empowerment is meagre and it will increase manifold to Rs 10 lakh crore which is a spin of economy, KCR stated. He hoped that the scheme will benefit the SCs.

About 100 persons in each segment will get Dalit Bandhu help. “The government will work more to empower Dalits, BCs and other poor classes in future as we have addressed problems during statehood and in achieving the State. Dalit Bandhu will not be stopped and continued and other sections in the society would get such benefits," said the CM. KCR recalled that he met BSP Supremo Mayavati 19 times who supported the fight and convinced her to support the statehood movement.

“Despite political parties creating hurdles, we will continue with the welfare of the poor," he said. He said that he addressed issues related to farmers, weavers and the poor through various schemes and to do more. He said that to end corruption, Dharani was launched a platform to offer hassle-free registration of lands.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on
H R Venkatesh H R Venkatesh is News Editor-Anchor at CNN-IBN. He has just returned from the University of Oxford where he completed an M Sc in Contemporary India as a Shell-Chevening Scholar. He has 9 years’ experience in TV news having worked in several positions. He began as a Business Correspondent at CNBC India in Mumbai where he was asked to report on – hold your breath – the cement, steel and shipping industries. Numbed by two years as an ‘old economy’ reporter, he moved to cover sport at Headlines Today in Delhi. As cricket correspondent he travelled with the Indian cricket team for two years. Highlights from this stint include watching Sachin Tendulkar complete his 10,000th test run, interviewing Sourav Ganguly 18 times and Shane Warne at least 15 times (not so much due to his persistence as to the fact that the duo were contractually bound to do the interviews), and watching Australia conquer the final frontier. Numbed yet again, by the realization that the best way to appreciate sport is to NOT report on it, he moved towards covering politics. Along the way, he began presenting news and moved to CNN-IBN as it was preparing to launch in 2005. He spent the next few years anchoring news &amp; special shows, and occasionally foraying into the field, before taking a break to study. Although nobody’s given him a prize for it, he is proud to have been the first Indian to present a podcast – the News Junkie Podcast – online.

first published: October 18, 2021, 21:23 IST