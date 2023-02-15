On the last day of campaigning for the Tripura Elections, I thought of taking a detour and attending the last election rally of the “Maharaja" Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. Aided by the live location, I guided myself to Charilam which is beyond the Sepahijala Zoological Park in the district.

Moving around in the election-bound state and meeting people who shall elect the next government, my intention to visit this last rally of the Bubagrah (king) was to meet his men (dofa), who in this Tripura elections are often seen as the force that can move mountains and make rivers bend.

Draped in their traditional Rignai and Rikutu, the Risa women, young and old, came in numbers to hear their Bubagrah speak. The traditional dress for women for the lower half of the body is called Rignai in Tripuri and the upper half of the cloth has two parts Risa and Rikutu. Risa covers the chest part and the Rikutu covers the whole upper half of the body.

Advertisement

There were cut-outs of Pradyot Manikya in his dapper looks which stood tall in the crowd. There were no chairs, unlike the rallies I attended in the capital Agartala or Ambasha and Dhanpur. Almost 90% of the people who came to hear their Bubagrah were women who waited for hours for their king in the tepid mid-February noon.

Though it was a political gathering, it gave me the feel of a rock concert as the euphoric crowd were on their feet all through dancing to the electric campaign song of TIPRA Motha blasting out from the huge sound systems. Most of the songs were in Kokborok and alien to me, but I could feel that they were about the rights of the tribal and their “One last fight".

There were hundreds of people on both sides of the narrow road leading to the meeting ground to award Pradyot, a king’s welcome. The mood and temperament of the people who were dancing till now suddenly changed when the royal scion arrived, all rushed to see him from close, touch his feet and seek the blessing of the Bubagrah.

Advertisement

The pulsating crowd almost went shell-shocked when their king, dressed in his favourite black squatted on the stage floor and announced his retirement from politics from that very moment onwards. As a journalist covering the Tripura election from close quarters, the announcement came as a sudden bouncer from nowhere. Deciphering the statement then and there was difficult for me as it was for the Bubagrah followers. Why now? What next? Who is next? Questions started crisscrossing as the man on the stage tried explaining them.

“This is not my last fight but my last political speech. From today onwards you will not see Bubagrah on stage. I am hurt and I always feel that whatever I have to say as my last message, I will do it from Charilam. This place is close to my heart. Few know that I started my political career in Charilam. Today when I end my political career, I will do it from Charilam," announced Pradyot Maikya Debbarma.

Advertisement

I definitely did not come from this, though this gives me more substance for my article but definitely not for this. Is this a calculated move from the King who is spearheading a political contest in the state elections?

Advertisement

“Your Bubagrah after this shall not be seen in politics. I fought hard enough. From now on I shall be there doing philanthropy, open schools, blood banks, and scholarships for students, but not politics ever."

I was there in the Ujjayanta Palace, the day before till 11.30 pm trying to meet Pradyot for a last interview before the polls. There was no inkling of this coming. Instead, the palace which still wears royal majesty was filled with Motha people, supporters and candidates doing last-minute meetings and discussions.

Advertisement

“My Tipra people are good, but I have found enemies everywhere. Everyone wants power, they wish to be leaders, MLAs or ministers but no one to serve people. Vested interests have clouded intentions. We are after each other’s life. I will end my political life from here. The results shall come on the 2nd and for me, it’s time to say goodbye, you people helped me a lot. This is not Rajbari’s fight but the fight for the people and their rights. They left me and even the Tripura people did not understand me."

There were tears rolling down the king’s cheek. He choked and fell short of words to express himself. There was a pin-drop silence in the crowd, the only thing that could be heard was the sound of sobbing. All were in tears as their Bubagrah continued…“The people to whom I gave electricity, water and schools never said thank you to Bubagrah. They shout at me." added the emotional Maharaja.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Varma, another member of the erstwhile royal family, is the BJP candidate from the Charilam constituency and this makes this constituency reserved for Schedule Tribe so interesting in this election. It’s the ruling party taking the emerging party head-on.

“He (Jishnu Debbarman) knows when I take a challenge, I see only dofa (community). I will not give an inch of land to him in the battle," he said. However, he added: “It is not a fight between the royal family… It is a fight for the poor who don’t have food, shelter and education".

Speaking exclusively to News18 right after his speech, Pradyut Manikya said: “My mother, Rajmata nor my sister knew about this. I did what I felt was right and I have been saying so although. There was immense pressure from all quarters these days, I preferred to stand where I am. Today I am hurt, the grandson of the Manikya dynasty now needs a certificate to prove that he is not communal."

A quick second, please…

“The family that helped and respects Rabindranath Tagore and Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose needs no certificate of not being anti-Bengali. I am there but not in politics. I will do philanthropy and be with the people in their hearts," added Pradyot Manikya.

As the king left, this time there was no music played from the huge loudspeakers. “One last time" was the roar from the crowd that could be heard, long after the king was gone.

Read all the Latest Politics News here