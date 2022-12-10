Will Pratibha Singh-Sukhu Tussle Over CM Chair Spoil Cong's Himachal Party? MLAs to Meet Again

The suspense over who will be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh continues with confabulations between central and senior state-level leaders. Another Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is expected to be held on Saturday evening and some clarity is expected on the issue.

Sources said the team of Congress observers led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is unlikely to return to Delhi on Saturday as efforts are on to forge a consensus between various factions that are claiming chief ministership.

Sources within the Congress revealed that state president Pratibha Singh was vehemently opposed to four-time MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu being made the chief minister. She has reportedly conveyed her displeasure to Baghel and the other two central leaders — former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Himachal Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla.

Party sources revealed that in case Pratibha Singh does not find favour with the party, she will bargain for the post of deputy chief minister for her MLA son Vikramaditya Singh. Sources further said a back-up plan was also being worked out as part of which support of the Pratibha Singh camp is being sought for CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri for the chief minister’s post. Reports of Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana also are doing the rounds in case the Pratibha-Sukhu tussle continues.

After consultations with Pratibha Singh, Sukwhinder Sukhu, and Mukesh Agnihotri, party observers have convened the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at 4pm on Saturday. Sources say Priyanka Gandhi has personally spoken to both Sukhu and Agnihotri to forge a consensus. It is expected that the Congress could announce the CM name after the CLP meeting later in the evening.​

