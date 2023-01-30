Srinagar saw its first snowfall this season. It also got a taste of its first political tug-of-war ahead of a possible election soon.

There was heavy snow when the grand finale of the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra took place. While opposition leaders gave it a miss and there were only four opposition parties present, the stage clearly belonged to Rahul Gandhi. He dressed to make a political point: in the traditional Kashmiri attire pheran, against a grey backdrop with snowflakes on him. In fact, power dressing has been the hallmark of the yatra with Rahul Gandhi trying to make a point of wearing just a t-shirt in the bitter cold of northern India and an unkempt flowing beard.

But politics and traction with the people on the ground need more than this. News18 spoke to many just after the yatra ended. The key is the youth vote which both the BJP and Congress and regional parties like the PDP and National Conference are targeting. The government estimates that 25 lakh new voters will be added to the rolls and these are the youth and first-time voters. The Congress hopes that the yatra can win them over.

Advertisement

Says Khubaib Mir, who heads an NGO Voice of Youth, “Our voice matters. It’s good that Rahul Gandhi spoke about jobs and development but we are so wary of politicians here now who have been in power that we find it difficult to believe anything they say now. On Article 370, he has been wishy-washy. We are seeing many changes now. Simple things like cinema halls are opened, this has given us something to do in the evening. When the Centre talks about jobs and industries opening up, we have some hope."

Advertisement

There’s no denying that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra got some traction on the ground. In tough weather conditions and security constraints, crowds came. Some out of curiosity, some out of hope, and some because they wanted to see what different this neta had to offer.

Said Jehangir who works at Molly’s Café in Baghat which opened a year ago, “It’s not easy to walk like this. The fact that someone walked in the Valley itself gives us some hope. We have no faith in the PDP and NC who have been making promises but have failed us. Maybe Rahul Gandhi will be different."

Advertisement

Says Inayat Adil, a former stone-pelter and now a sarpanch in Budgam, “See I decided to contest local polls as I was advised by Khubaib Mir that this would be a good way to work for people. Of course, I want polls. But can Rahul Gandhi offer the change, I am not sure."

The right noises have been made by Rahul Gandhi: from doing a press conference where he took questions only from Kashmiri journalists, to trashing Digvijaya Singh, to offering tributes to Pulwama bravehearts and also making sure both regional parties like NC and PDP supported him.

Advertisement

And for Kashmiris starved of an identity, Rahul Gandhi positioned his identity as a Kashmiri who was coming back home to his roots. It certainly created an intrigue that made many flock to see him. But will the Kashmiris who are looking at polls with hope translate Rahul Gandhi’s traction into votes?

Read all the Latest Politics News here