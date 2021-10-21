‘Will Reach Out to People in Every Way’: Sushmita Dev Launches TMC Outreach Programme in Tripura

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Thursday launched a 12-day outreach programme in Tripura in which party members will interact with people of 60 constituencies and highlight the misrule of BJP in the state.

While unveiling the ‘Tripurar Jonne Trinamool’ (TMC for Tripura) programme, Sushmita Dev said, “People of Tripura are now TMC oriented… By not allowing rallies and meetings, BJP is trying to create a gap between TMC and people. Therefore, TMC will be reaching out to the people in every way."

The outreach programme will be conducted from October 21 to 31 in which the TMC plans to visit each and every part of Tripura on 15 vehicles. The work will be supervised by steering and youth committees, which are divided into three groups, who will make sure Mamata Banerjee’s video message is spread, monitor developmental work of party members and rope in as many panchayat and block-level workers.

Besides, the leaders will conduct “nukkad" (street) meetings in every village, at blocks, bus stands and other public places to showcase misrule under chief minister Biplab Deb in Tripura.

TMC tweeted, “The plethora of issues that plague the land of Tripura under @BJP4Tripura’s misrule is shocking! We, through our outreach program, will aim to interact with the people of Tripura and understand their issues, try in our best capacity to address them. #TripurarJonnoTrinamool"

Although the BJP stated it was not bothered about the TMC programme, but political analysts say Mamata’s party is adopting the similar strategy that the BJP had used during the 2021 West Bengal assembly election campaigns.

After its landslide victory in the assembly elections early this year, TMC is eyeing other states, especially the northeast to expand its footprints.

