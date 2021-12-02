Will Resign in a Minute if Top Brass Asks, Says Bhupesh Baghel at News18 Chaupal Amid Tussle With Deo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is locked in a power tussle with state Health Minister TS Singh Deo, on Thursday said he was ready to resign “in a minute" if asked by the high command.

Baghel, speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, said there was no talk of any sharing of power for two-and-a-half years and denied that he indulged in a show of strength in front of the top brass.

The chief minister said while Sonia Gandhi is their leader, they want Rahul Gandhi to be their party president, adding that it was for the party to decide its head.

After several visits to Delhi in the last few months to meet the Congress high command, both Baghel and Deo were in the national capital recently but on different instances. Baghel met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on November 12, the same day when party leader Sachin Pilot was summoned to meet Gandhi and discuss the ‘cabinet reshuffle’.

The war of words though has subsided between Baghel and Singh Deo but the tension is palpable. The situation has turned worse when one of the Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, Pawan Agrawal, seen close to Deo was heckled on the stage by other leaders in Jashpur.

According to sources, the party high command has asked the warring factions of the state unit to put to rest all the grievances until the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls are over. Deo too has toned down on leadership issues of late.

At the event, Baghel also slammed the Centre for stopping funds to the state and added that even the BJP does not discuss theGujarat Model of Development anymore.

