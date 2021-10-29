'Will Retire if Iota of Evidence Found': Odisha Minister Breaks Silence over Link to Teacher's Murder

The Odisha Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra broke his silence over allegations of his involvement in the murder of teacher Mamita Meher in Bolangir, accusing the opposition of running a “malicious smear campaign" against him.

The minister further said that he will retire from public life “if an iota of evidence is found against him". His family has also filed defamation suits against certain media houses.

ALSO READ | Political Row Over School Teacher Murder Case Intensify as BJP, Cong Stir Across Odisha

In a press release, Captain Mishra states, “This malicious smear campaign by these media and opposition political parties marks a new low in the political discourse of Odisha, especially where certain sections of media is being used for narrow political gains at the cost of truth, empathy and sensitivity in heinous offences."

Advertisement

“I am deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate death of Ms. Mamita Meher. I am a father and I can understand the trauma the family must be going through. My deepest condolences to the family of Mamita Meher. The guilty must be given strictest punishment as per law," he added.

“These media apart from their smear campaign have also been questioning my silence. I have always believed that in sensitive heinous offenses, law enforcement agencies should act in a free and fair manner so that the accused meet the ends of justice. Hence I always avoided commenting on heinous offenses. But I felt the need to give a statement as this smear campaign has been affecting my family,"

A three-member team of the BJP Mahila Morcha met the family members of the deceased in Jharani village. The team, which comprised national BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, MP Sunita Duggal and MLA from West Bengal Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, also visited the crime spot in Kalahandi district earlier in the day.

Srinivasan said that they have demanded the removal of Mishra and a CBI investigation into the matter, along with fair compensation to the family.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said, “As per NCRB report, 26% crime rise against women occurs in the State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should not remain silent on Mamita Meher murder case. He should intervene on this issue and order a CBI inquiry".

Compiled by Chandrabhanu Molana, Anshuman Patra and Manoj Jena

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.