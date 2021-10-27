Will Start UP Campaign From PM Modi’s Home Turf Varanasi, Says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

After defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal Assembly elections and retaining Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) glory in the state, Mamata Banerjee has now moved to counter the saffron brigade in some of the other states as well.

With hardly a few more months for the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will start her political campaign from the largest state of the country.

Not just that, Banerjee on Tuesday announced that she would start her political campaign from BJP’s stronghold and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi soon after Chhath and Diwali.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by the TMC supremo soon after two senior political leaders of the Indian National Congress joined Mamata Banerjee’s party.

“Joining of two senior Congress leaders with TMC shows that people’s confidence with the party is growing. People now believe that can TMC challenge the BJP," said Banerjee.

She further said that her party is a national party and there is no ‘Lakshman Rekha’ to stop them. “The Lakshman Rekha should be for those parties and leaders who instigate riots. The BJP-led government oppresses women, farmers and Dalits."

In the last few weeks, several party offices of TMC have come up in UP cities, including Bareilly, Moradabad, Aligarh, Agra, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Allahabad. Besides, local TMC leaders are pushing to open the party’s office in rural areas too.

A Trinamool Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh Neeraj Rai said, “People here also do not want BJP leadership. TMC is the only alternative and party workers are enthusiastic as our party successfully defeated them in West Bengal elections."

The two-flower party, apart from with UP assembly elections, is also focussing on other states and actively promoting itself on the ground and social media. The party has opened its official handles on social media with state-specific names like TMC for Tripura, TMC for Assam, TMC for Manipur, TMC for Uttar Pradesh, TMC for Maharashtra, TMC for Jharkhand, TMC for Bihar and TMC for

These pages are constantly promoting the administrative and welfare schemes initiated by the TMC-led West Bengal government.

Advertisement

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, “This is a very good initiative. A large part of social media is used by youth representatives. They can see what projects Mamata Banerjee has brought in West Bengal."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.