Will Support Party Decision No Matter Who is CM Pick, Kejriwal like a Chameleon: Charanjit Singh Channi

Far from being on the backfoot either over the cash seizures from the homes of his relatives or the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Ferozepur rally, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sought to turn the tables on opponents with the “Delhi is trying to suppress Punjab" narrative. The Congress has lodged an official complaint with the Election Commission regarding the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, and Channi himself is promising to conduct an inquiry if elected to power.

On Friday, the chief minister hit the campaign trail by offering prayers at the gurdwara in Chamkaur Sahib, his constituency, and spent time in the sunlit courtyard interacting freely with the local people before speeding off to his next destination. CNN-News18 caught up with CM Charanjit Singh Channi to discuss the apparent hesitation in the Congress on declaring a chief ministerial face for the February 20 polls, the challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, and the road ahead. Edited excerpts:

>Whatever be the result on March 10, it will remain a fact in history that you are the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab. Why is there so much hesitation in declaring you as the chief ministerial face?

It is not like that. I represent and speak for the aam aadmi (common person), every poor and every middle class, Punjab’s shopkeepers, Punjab’s middle class. I carry the pain of every young person in my heart. This is not about buttonholing me into one category. Secondly, it is the party’s prerogative who it declares as the chief minister. Whenever it is done, and whoever it will be, I am with that decision.

>Don’t you think that the infighting within the Congress is leading to a loss of confidence in the party among voters? Navjot Singh Sidhu is constantly targeting your government.

See, I have to focus on my work, do my duty. I have to do the right thing and keep the discipline. From my side, there is no opposition to anyone within the party and I don’t keep such feelings. I am driven by pure intent and am going ahead with that and will keep walking on that path.

>Some ministers who are perceived to be close to you have demanded that you be declared the chief ministerial face. Nikhil Alva has also done a poll on Twitter that indicates you should be announced as the CM pick. Don’t you feel declaring a chief ministerial face would only enhance your chances in the state? AAP has already declared one, within Akalis, it is known.

This is for the party to decide. Who should be declared the chief ministerial face and when is the prerogative of the party. I am saying again, if you feel that I am the best face, I thank you. I also thank the public, who told you that I am the best chief ministerial face.

>AAP is constantly targeting you. Arvind Kejriwal has said that you are a dishonest person. Today, he has also tweeted saying that you are losing from Chamkaur Sahib.

In every election, wherever Kejriwal goes, he levels such allegations that are unbearable. He says wrong things and then he apologises and surrenders. This has become a habit of his, he is like this. He does not have a sense of self-respect. He can apologise anytime, he can surrender at any moment. This has become a habit of his. He has apologised to (Nitin) Gadkari saab, he spoke wrong things about the then finance minister (Arun) Jaitley saab and then apologised, he said wrong things about (Bikram Singh) Majithia and then apologised. Now, he is saying wrong things about me, he will apologise again tomorrow. Is insaan ka koi roop aur swaroop nahi hai, yeh toh behrupiya wali baat karta hai’ (This man is a shapeshifter, he talks like a chameleon). That is why I have asked my party to allow me to file a case against him. Now, he will say, ‘let him file a case’. Tomorrow, when elections get over, he will again surrender. This is not proper… Even among politicians, there is a code of conduct that everyone must adhere to.

>So, you are confident of winning Chamkaur Sahib… How many seats will the Congress win in these elections?

Even when I was not a part of the Congress, and contested as an independent candidate, even then the people of Chamkaur Sahib made me victorious. I have already won three times. Now, once again, people want me. If Kejriwal feels that I am weak here, he wants to be chief minister here, let him come here and contest against me.

>How do you see the challenge of AAP? They did a public poll and have declared Bhagwant Mann as their chief ministerial face. How would you respond to that?

There is no face of the Aam Aadmi Party here. There is nothing special about them. In the last elections, there was a huge buzz about them. Surveys gave them 100 seats, within Punjab and among NRIs there was enthusiasm. At that time, they won just 20 seats. This time, there is not even any talk about them.

>If the Congress does not declare you the chief ministerial face later, would that be acceptable to you?

Please listen to me. I am a disciplined person of the party. I am like a fauji (soldier). Whatever the people say, I am willing to do.

