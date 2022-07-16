'Will Tell You Who is Distributing Revadis': Kejriwal's Veiled Attack on PM Modi's Freebies Remark

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cautioning people against those offering freebies for winning votes and said his government’s schemes for free education, healthcare, and electricity were not “freebies" but efforts to lay the foundation for making India the number one country in the world.

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also said that education and health services will be free for all in the country if, by God’s will, he is in a position to do so.

Without naming anyone, Kejriwal said, “I will tell you who is distributing ‘Revadis’ and giving freebies. This waiving of friends’ loans worth thousands of crores and getting contracts worth thousands of crores from foreign tours for friends are giving freebies."

“Through Farishtey scheme we saved 13,000 lives with timely free treatment to injured people in accidents. Ask their families, if Kejriwal is distributing ‘Revadis’ or doing a virtuous thing," Kejriwal said while addressing a virtual press conference.

Delhi CM’s comments came after Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day used ‘revadi’, a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various political parties with an aim to win power.

