Winter Session 2021: TMC 'Disinterested' in Coordinating with Cong, Likely to Skip Oppn Parties' Meeting

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it is "disinterested" in coordinating with the Congress during the upcoming winter session of Parliament but maintained that it would cooperate with other opposition camps on various issues concerning people's interest, a party leader said on Saturday. The TMC "most probably will not attend" the opposition parties' meeting convened by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on November 29, he said.

The TMC's rebuttal to the Congress came days after Kharge, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had said the grand old party would coordinate with all opposition camps, including the TMC, during the winter session. Amid the strained relationship between the two, the TMC advised the Congress that it should have "proper internal coordination and set their own house in order".

"We are disinterested in coordinating with the Congress during the winter session. Congress leaders should first coordinate among themselves. They should set their own house in order and then think about coordinating with other camps," a senior TMC leader privy to the party's decision told .

