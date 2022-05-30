'Wish CM Had Listened': Oppn Tears Into AAP Govt as War of Words Erupts Over Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

The gruesome murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was gunned down in Mansa district on Sunday evening just a day after his security was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, has triggered a political avalanche in the state, with the Opposition blaming the Bhagwant Mann dispensation for the 28-year-old’s death.

Even as the chief minister promised the harshest punishment possible to the perpetrators, a united Opposition questioned the need to withdraw security without analysing threat perception.

SAD president Sukhbir Bada, who met the Punjab Governor after the singer’s murder, sought a central probe into the incident. “If the Punjab government hadn’t taken the wrong decision of withdrawing security of Sidhu Moose Wala, then he would’ve survived. SAD demands probe by a central independent agency in this case."

Congress leader Manish Tewari said it was “obvious that somebody is trying to test the red line of the new government". “There have been a series of unfortunate incidents… it’s obvious that gangsters also became emboldened… want to request Bhagwant Mann… there is need to bring all state powers together to ensure law and order is not disturbed… this is not a political issue… would like to request CM Bhagwant Mann to take police into confidence."

His view was echoed by Punjab LoP and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. “Every day, murders are happening in the state. Police seem hopeless and there’s no direction to them. Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder is a political murder. CM Bhagwant Mann should resign. He is accountable for that."

The BJP, too, blamed the AAP government for the incident. “Sidhu Moose Wala was a prominent singer. Due to the dirty politics of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, he was fatally attacked in which he lost his life. Firstly, they withdraw security of people and then publish their names, I warned this can be dangerous," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Navjot Singh Sidhu too said he had warned the government of the consequences of the step. His team took to Twitter to say: “From Team Navjot Singh Sidhu: Addressing media on 6 May, advised #AAP Govt & CM @BhagwantMann to not to politicise police by taking back security for mere publicity stunts & warned of serious consequences it would entail. We wish CM had listened… Rest in Peace #sidhumoosewala"

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father was following him in a car with two armed personnel when his killers rained bullets on the 28-year-old singer and his two friends.

The Punjabi singer had been getting ransom calls from gangsters for a while — including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — his father Balkaur Singh has said in his complaint to the police.

CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala’s vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer’s murder.

