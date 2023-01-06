With 3 More MLAs Resigning, 10 Legislators Quit So Far in Meghalaya; House Strength Reduced To 50

There’s trouble brewing in the abode of clouds ahead of general elections. So far, 10 sitting legislators have quit as members of the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. However, one sitting independent MLA has joined BJP and nine more are likely to switch allegiance.

With the political climate heating up, three more sitting legislators – Hamlet Dohling (Mylliem LAC), Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong LAC) and Jason Sawkmie (Umsning LAC), on Thursday resigned as members of the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

With this, a total of ten legislators have so far resigned ahead of the elections, reducing the strength of the House from 60 to 50. With barely a month left for the poll, the legislators are on a resignation spree.

While legislators Hamletson Dohling (Mylliem) and Jason Sawkmie Mawlong (Umsning) are the sitting legislators from People’s Democratic Front (PDF), the third legislator Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong) is from Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP). As predicted, all three are likely to join the ruling National People’s Party (NPP)

The three submitted their resignation letters to the Speaker here on Friday afternoon.

Talking to reporters, Hamletson Dohling, cabinet minister in the Conrad Sangma-led MDA Government, said that the decision was taken based on the request of the leaders from the different villages of Mylliem and on the recommendation of the core committee.

“Accordingly, as a leader I have to listen to them and I decide to resign today to join the NPP," he said. He is slated to join NPP on January 7.

Another PDF MLA (who has resigned) Jason Sawkmie Mawlong (Umsning constituency) said it was the collective decision of his supporters.

“We want to ensure stability in the government so that we can serve the people of the state better," he said. Jason will join NPP on January 6.

Meanwhile, Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) legislator Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong) said he has nothing against the party but they want to ensure the NPP gets an absolute majority to lead the government.

“We have faced a lot of problems in a coalition government. Therefore, it is high time that only one party should be given the mandate to rule the state," he added.

HSPDP won only two seats in the 2018 Assembly polls, the other MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, too, will leave the party soon.

Earlier, two NPP legislators – Ferlin CA Sangma (Selsella) and Benedic Marak (Raksamgre) – had resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The others include – Ampareen Lyngdoh (East Shillong), Mohendro Rapsang (West Shillong), Kimfa S Marbaniang (Rambrai-Jyrngam) all three joined NPP, while sitting legislator from NPP SG Esmatur Mominin (Phulbari constituency) joined AITC and Himalaya Shangpliang (Mawsynram) from AITC joined BJP.

Sitting legislator Samuel Sangma joined BJP around November end but he has not resigned as an MLA.

Meanwhile, Phulbari legislator SG Esmatur Mominin and Raliang MDC Robinus Syngkon on Thursday formally joined the opposition, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), ahead of the Assembly polls.

Both leaders were welcomed by AITC state president Charles Pyngrope and Legislature Party leader and leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma and other party leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Mominin, who resigned as NPP MLA, was instrumental in introducing NPP to the Phulbari constituency.

Clarifying on his reason to join AITC, he said: “I have officially joined TMC in the presence of the State President, Charles Pyngrope, and Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma, and Vice President George B Lyngdoh.I was annoyed with the NPP and the activities of the incumbent government. It’s the fact that I was very much in the government, but for various issues, I was very unhappy with the style and functioning of incumbent CM Conrad Sangma,"

