With ‘Blessings from Didi’, Mamata’s Sister-in-Law Gears Up for Maiden Election Fight

Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of Mamata Banerjee, has become the second member of the West Bengal Chief Minister’s family to jump the election fray after her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Kajari, married to the CM’s brother Kartick Banerjee, is the Trinamool Congress candidate from Ward 73, where the CM resides, in the upcoming Kolkata Corporation elections.

With just days left for voting on December 19, Kajari Banerjee has shifted gears from being a home-maker to full-time campaign mode. Speaking to News18, Kajari explained the influence Mamata Banerjee had on her since before her marriage into the family. “I have followed didi since my childhood. She influenced me more than my family politics. Since 1993, didi has guided me in everything. This time, when the election meeting was on, one of our friends in the party told me that didi has suggested my name (to contest). I thought it was a joke. I was stunned. I went to meet didi and she told me that she has given me the responsibility, and that now I needed to reach out to everyone."

Kajari’s typical day of campaigning starts at 8am in the morning. She said she is getting support from the people, especially the elderly, since she is “both the daughter and the bahu".

“Everybody knows me here. I work for all so I don’t have to go to their house and tell them whom I am. I am getting huge support. Our nephew Abhishek Banerjee also called me and said ‘aunty, please let me know if you require any help’," she said.

Ward 73 falls under Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency, which made the CM victorious by more than 6,000 votes in the recent bypolls.

Kajari’s husband Kartick Banerjee was in-charge of the area during the bypolls and now he is part of his wife’s campaign as well. “We are very happy. For long, people wanted somebody from our family to contest from this place. Now everybody is happy. I have worked for didi and now I am working for my wife who will work under didi," he told News18.

