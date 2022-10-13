With Congress Being Their Common ‘Ex’, 3 Leaders Vie for Adampur Assembly Seat in Haryana By-Poll

The line-up for the Adampur bye-election in Haryana is ready, with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) declaring Kurda Rambardar as its candidate minutes after he quit the Congress on Thursday. The constituency will now witness a contest among three former Congress leaders including BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Hisar in 2019, and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Satinder Singh.

The Congress on Wednesday declared former Union minister Jai Prakash as its candidate for the by-poll in November.

With three of its leaders quitting to join other parties and obtaining tickets, Congress’ factionalism couldn’t have been much starker in the state unit.

Advertisement

Even for finalising the ticket for Jai Prakash, the Congress high command had to face a lot of resistance within the party before getting all the factions to give a go-ahead for his name.

Sixty-seven-year-old Jai Prakash has been hopping from one party to another before joining the Congress, and had lost the last time he contested from the seat.

A native of Dubbal village in Kaithal, Jai Prakash has represented the Hisar Lok Sabha seat thrice, each time for a different party. The Adampur seat falls under Hisar.

The elections to Adampur seat has become prestigious battle after sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi quit the Congress and crossed over to the BJP. While his son will be contesting from the constituency but retaining the clout over his family bastion could cement his place in the state BJP affairs.

The Congress would have to go all out for a victory in the polls as the party is looking for ‘revenge’ for Kuldeep Bishnoi deserting the party.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here