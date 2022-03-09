With Hung House Fear, Goa Congress in Touch with AAP, Promises Ministry Day Before Election Results

A day before the counting of votes on Thursday and in anticipation of a hung assembly, the Goa Congress is in touch with AAP candidates. Sources told CNN-News18 that the state unit has promised them a ministry in case they win and support the party or even join. The grand old party is also in touch with the Trinamool Congress, sources added.

Exit polls have predicted a close contest between BJP and Congress in Goa with a hung assembly in a rerun of the 2017 results. The elections in Goa, spiced up by the entry of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, have turned into a direct battle between Congress and BJP if numbers are to be believed. In the 40-member assembly, a party needs 21 seats for a decisive win.

A source claimed that AAP and TMC had already declared their support for the Congress. If the party could keep its flock together, then it could find good support, the source added.

According to sources, some Maharashtra and Karnataka Congress leaders are already in Goa with AAP candidates, and many are also switching off their phones. In view of poaching rumours, Karnataka Congress chief DK Sivakumar will be the special observer in Goa.

The BJP, meanwhile, has called a meeting of its candidates in Goa. The Congress has asked its candidates to stay in a hotel until the results are out.

The Congress, while appealing to its candidates to not fall prey to poaching, held a meeting at a beach resort. Sources said the high command has advised party leaders to stay united.

Earlier, when asked if he was open to an alliance with the Congress, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said people should vote for the AAP and elect a majority government in Goa and Uttarakhand. He had also said if people vote for the Congress, all will join the BJP once results are declared.

(With inputs from Herman Agnelo Gomes)

