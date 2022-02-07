'With Mamata's Support, We Will Cross 400 Seats': Akhilesh Yadav as Bengal CM Leaves for UP to Canvass for SP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday announced Mamata Banerjee’s visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and said that with her appeal and support, his party will cross 400 seats in the state.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, the SP chief said that he is happy as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is coming to Lucknow and added that he is hopeful with the overwhelming support from the people.

“I am happy to inform that CM Mamata Banerjee will reach Lucknow today to support us. She will address press conference tomorrow. After her appeal, many things will change in the state. We can win more than 400 seats," Akhilesh said.

Advertisement

“We are hopeful that with the mass support we are receiving from the people, the BJP will be uprooted from the state. Like the sun sets in the west, BJP’s prospect in the state will see a downfall," he added.

The statement comes as Mamata Banerjee has left for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to support Akhilesh. “I want Akhilesh should win and I will support him… I am going there for this," she said before leaving for Lucknow.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee will also visit Varanasi before the last phase of UP polls. Banerjee had also campaigned for the SP in the 2017 assembly polls in Lucknow.

Expressing joy over the news, Akhilesh also said that BJP had put all their strength in Bengal, putting everything at stake despite Mamata Banerjee retaining power in the state. He added that he hope that after her visit, things will also change in UP.

“If we form the government in Uttar Pradesh, we will boost and work for the development of industries and manufacturing in the state. We will work for the cause of farmer and it will remain our priority," Akhilesh added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.