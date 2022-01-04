With 'Mission 25', BJP Confident of Winning Goa, Unsure of TMC Impact

It is Mission 25 for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa. The ruling outfit is quite hopeful of retaining power in the state. CT Ravi, Goa incharge for the BJP, said his party will win the upcoming assembly elections with a full majority as it has a strong cadre and organisation, unlike other parties.

“The political strength we have is not with other political parties," said Ravi.

This comes amid strong speculation that the Trinamool Congress and its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are consolidating their position in the poll-bound state.

Sources in the BJP said that several rounds of internal surveys have been done on candidates that fit the party’s criteria.

Along with this, senior party leaders believe that there are at least 14 seats that the BJP is going to win while on 12 others it has a fifty-fifty chance. The leaders feel that the Goa Forward Party that announced an alliance with the Congress can win one seat. The state has 40 assembly constituencies and is likely to have polls around next month.

However, the BJP is not fully certain of the impact of the TMC entering the poll fray.

“There is no emotional connection of the TMC with the people. They got a few leaders on their side but whether their mass support base will get converted into votes is yet to be seen. This is a new phenomenon," said a senior BJP leader.

As for the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP believes it lacks a pan-Goa image.

On the issue of communal harmony, BJP leaders say late chief minister Manohar Parrikar was the one who solidified that aspect in the state. Goa’s population comprises about 3 to 4 per cent Muslims and about 28 per cent Christians.

“Minorities are the safest in Goa and Parrikar ensured that remained the case in this international tourism destination. And the rest of BJP Goa is continuing that legacy," said another senior BJP leader.

