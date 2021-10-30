With Over 9 Lakh Earthen Lamps, Ayodhya Gears Up to Celebrate Deepotsav From Nov 1

The temple town of Ayodhya is already decked up for grand Deepotsav 2021 celebrations ahead of the festival of lights. Though online competitions have already started in the run-up to the celebrations, the main Deepotsav will start from November 1 and will continue till November 5. Around 9 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) will be lit to create a new world record.

The Deepotsav 2021 becomes all the more important this time as the State is bound for Assembly polls early next year and Ayodhya has become the axis of politics in the State for nearly all the political parties.

The MoS Independent Charge, Tourism and Culture, Neelkanth Tiwari will inaugurate Ram Shilp Bazar on Monday at the Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya. After this, at around 6 pm the closing ceremony of the Ramayan Conclave will be held during which cultural activities will also be held. At 8 pm, a Ramleela will be presented by a cultural group from Janakpur (Nepal).

On Tuesday, a heritage tour of Ayodhya city will be conducted for travel writers and bloggers who are invited for Deepotsav 2021. At around 2:30 pm, a seminar will be held for international and national tour operators, travel writers and bloggers on the topic ‘Rediscovering Ayodhya as the preferred tourist destination’ in Ayodhya. At around 4 pm, a vision document for the development of Ayodhya will be presented by Ayodhya Development Authority. At 5 pm, a dance performance based on the life of Lord Ram will be presented followed by Yagyagaan at 5:30 pm and a stage show named ‘Utho Ahilya’ at 6:45 pm.

Various cultural programmes will be held on the same day from 5 pm to 7 pm at places including Bharatkund, Jalpa Mandir, Guptarghat, Saket University, Badi Devkali, Rajsadan, Birla Dharmshala, Tulsi Park, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, Ram-Janki Mandir and Dashrath Mahal.

On November 3, a grand Shobha Yatra will be taken out from Saket University at around 10 am and will culminate at Ram Katha Park at around 2:15 pm. This Shobha Yatra will symbolically depict the arrival of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Tableaus based on Ramayan Carnival will also be seen during the Yatra.

The Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy will be the Chief Guest on the occasion and along with him UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM will reach Ram Katha Park at 2:15 pm.

The chief guest and distinguished guests will then welcome artists dressed as Lord Ram and Sita who land at the helipad. A photo exhibition titled ‘Ramayan’ will also be inaugurated on the occasion.

At around 3:35 pm, symbolic aarti on the arrival of Lord Ram will be done, after at Naya Ghat, Saryu Aarti will be held at around 5:45 pm. As per information more than 12 lakh earthen lamps will be lit across Ayodhya out of which 9 lakh will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi which will aim at creating a new world record in itself.

A 3D holographic show of projection mapping and a laser show based on Ramayan will also be organised at Ram Ki Paidi by UP Tourism Department.

Adityanath is expected to address the gathering at around 7:10 pm followed by the address of the UP Governor and Reddy. A fireworks show will also be held on the occasion. Ram Leela will be staged by a cultural group from Sri Lanka on the occasion.

On November 4, a 3D holographic show, laser show, projection mapping will be held at Ram Ki Paidi, while on November 5, Ram Leela and cultural programmes will be staged by groups from various States including Jammu Kashmir, Gujarat, Asam, Karnataka and West Bengal.

