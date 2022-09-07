With BJP Rally in Mandi, PM Modi to Take Himachal Poll Fight to State Congress Chief's Backyard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to sound the poll bugle for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections by holding a rally in Mandi later this month. Congress state president Pratibha Singh, the wife of the late CM Virbhadra Singh, is an MP from Mandi.

The PM is expected to reach out to the masses and seek support for the state government and the work done by the “double engine government".

The state is scheduled to go to polls later this year for the 68-member Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to make a comeback in the state under the leadership of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. The state has a history of not repeating governments.

The responsibility of organising the rally has been allocated to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, to connect with the young population. Sources said that the date will be decided after getting the PM’s approval.

“We have 20 yuva morcha workers in each booth now. Earlier, it used to be party members, but now we have our morcha workers as well. The PM will address 1 lakh yuva morcha workers in the rally," stated a source.

Why Mandi?

Sources in the party said the rally would be a direct challenge, as the Congress had won the Mandi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The PM has taken a direct fight against the Congress by this rally," quipped the source.

Sources believe that with the two parties coming to power alternately, the BJP is still not ruling the Congress out of the race.

“The Congress is trying to revive the legacy of former CM Virbhadra Singh. It makes the Mandi rally more interesting," said the source.

Mandi parliamentary constituency has 17 seats under it. There are 10 assembly constituencies under Mandi district, of which 5 in Kullu, 1 Shimla and 1 Lahaul Spiti. Three of these 17 have been won by the Congress.

