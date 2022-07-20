Rs 10-Lakh-Cr Investment Target: UP Plans Ministers’ Road Shows in 20 Countries, CM Yogi Too May Go

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to send all its ministers for road shows in nearly 20 countries, with the Chief Minister himself expected to visit a foreign country, in the run-up to a global investors’ summit to be held next year.

Officials said the council of ministers will be sent for these road shows between September and November, as the state has fixed an ambitious target of Rs 10-lakh-crore investment through the Global Investors’ Summit scheduled in January. The CM could visit at least one country.

The ministers will do the visits in a team of three, including a cabinet minister, a Minister of State and a Minister with an Independent Charge.

The ministers are expected to impress upon investors in those countries the potential of Uttar Pradesh and the better investment climate under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Preparations for this outreach have started.

Singapore has expressed its interest in becoming a ‘first country partner’ for the summit, officials said. Earlier, in 2018, the Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Chezh Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal and Belgium were country partners for a similar summit held by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Officials said that besides these countries, the ministerial teams will also have road shows in the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Russia and Australia.

