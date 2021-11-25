With Strict Covid Protocols in Place, Dos and Donts for MPs During Winter Session of Parliament

Strict Covid-19 protocols will continue to be followed during the winter session of the Parliament. Every individual, including MPs who enter the Parliament complex, will need to be doubly vaccinated otherwise carry a negative RT-PCR report.

More than 90% of members of Parliament in both the houses have been completely vaccinated, said sources, adding that 95% of secretariat staff have received both the jabs.

Sitting arrangement for MPs will be maintained keeping Covid in view so lawmakers will occupy the visitor’s gallery also. Besides, it will be mandatory for members to wear a mask all the time while seated in the house. They will also be encouraged to sanitise their hands.

Entry of visitors has been completely banned for the upcoming winter session of Parliament and member staff would also not be allowed within the Parliament complex. Limited staff of the ministers would be encouraged to come to Parliament during important briefings and also during the question hour.

Like the previous Parliament sessions, MPs have been requested to avoid asking for physical copies or paper copies of bills and other documents and would be encouraged to opt for online mode of circulation.

Media entry will also be limited during the winter session.

The Central Hall of Parliament will be unavailable for access for former MPs former ministers and other former chief ministers etc. Members would be encouraged to come there for a meal and leave.

Specific entry and exit gates will be marked for those entering the Parliament to come and leave so that there is no clash of people going in and out and gates.

The winter session of Parliament will begin from November 29 and will conclude on December 23, making it a total of 20 working days.

