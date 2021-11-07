'Women Reservation, Humility, Chhola Bhatura': How Rahul Gandhi Answered to Questions by Students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently hosted a Diwali dinner for some “friends" from a school in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari and shared candid moments with them. During an “interesting" interaction with these students at his official residence in Delhi, the former Congress chief answered several impromptu questions and relished choley bhature with them.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi, who is also an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, shared a minute-long video and said he visited St. Joseph’s Matric Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodu a few months ago and recently a group of students from there visited Delhi to meet him. His sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the interaction that took place on Friday.

“This confluence of cultures is our country’s biggest strength and we must preserve it," Gandhi tweeted.

One of the attendees asked Gandhi what would be the first government order that he will approve if he becomes the Prime Minister. To this, he said, “I would give women reservation."

“If somebody asks me what would you teach your child, one thing I would say humility. Because from humility you get understanding," he added.

Later on, the 51-year-old Congress leader asked the students, “What’s the dinner plan?". And himself comes up with a suggestion, “Can we arrange Chhola Bhatura dinner here?"

After the interaction, the attendees clapped and sang, “We wish you a Happy Diwali" for Rahul and Priyanka.

