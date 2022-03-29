Women's Ownership of PMAY Houses Has Strengthened Their Say in Household Decisions: Modi at 'Grah Pravesham' Event

Mangilal, a man in his fifties from village Khedi Savli in Betul, and his wife Kaveri for the most part of their lives did not have a house of their own and had to suffer a lot in their personal and social life. The couple is part of 5.21 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana (Rural) which were dedicated to the beneficiaries in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Mangilal said that despite facing hardships due to a kaccha house for decades, his family was in trouble as their guests who would visit their house for the marriage of his son and daughter refused to finalize the relation seeing their house. But after the house was built under PMAY, both the siblings got their marriage fixed in the last few months.

Another beneficiary named Vinod Kushwaha from gram panchayat Jarguva in Vidisha said that the life of his family was a painful one as they used to cover their kaccha house with polythene sheets every now and then and could not sleep at night due to the rattling sound of their rooftop and faced leakage in monsoon. “Now thanks to PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we could lead a peaceful life," said Kushwaha.

For women like Vidyabai, a native of village Kadhaiya in Guna, the scheme not only brought a pucca rooftop but also came with added facilities like tap connection, toilet and LPG connection. “We not only managed to get a pucca roof but also got water supply, LPG connection and an in-built toilet which has made our lives easier and I don’t need to venture out for daily chores," said Vidya.

Women co-ownership, a case study for global universities: PM Modi

Addressing the ‘Grah Pravesham’ programme event which marked the dedication of 5.21 lakh rural households built under PM Awas Yojana, in virtual mode, Prime Minister Modi described the co-ownership in PMAY houses as a new chapter in women empowerment. The co-ownership has offered women a greater say in other domestic decisions and this can be a good case study for global universities as well as for those in Madhya Pradesh. Saying that around 2 crore houses built in the scheme have co-ownership of women and linked the same to women empowerment concept inherent in country’s culture which will be symbolised shortly during Navratri festival.

The event was organised by the MP government in Chhatarpur in Bundelkhand.

“We are giving these houses with added facilities like a toilet, tapped water supply and LPG connection so the family does not need to run here and there for these added facilities," said the Prime Minister. “The previous government built only a few lakh houses for the poor but my government has till now built 2.5 crore houses for the poor out of which around 2 crore are in the rural areas which also symoblise sense of service prevalent in BJP," the PM said.

The Prime Minister also said that the PMAY has also bolstered the rural economy by boosting construction and related activities. “We are close to offering tapped water to 50 lakh rural households," he added.

“We have provisioned Rs 2.25 lakh crore for building 80 lakh houses in rural areas in this budget," said PM Modi, adding an honest government and empowered poor population can fight poverty easily. “Post-2014, we deleted 4 crore fake names from the ration lists and installed thumb impression machines at ration shops to ensure ration reaches the beneficiaries," Modi said.

Underlining aims set for Azaadi Ka Amritkaal, the Prime Minister said the aim is to reach out to every single beneficiary with welfare schemes and saturation (100 per cent completion) of schemes as well.

He underlined the importance of the construction of Amrit Sarovars (75 ponds) in every district to make up for the loss of groundwater due to indiscriminate exploitation of water resources.

Shivraj Chouhan extends invitation to PM Modi

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion invited PM Modi to inaugurate Ken-Betwa river link project in Bundelkhand as and when the event is completed. The scheme will invest Rs 44,000 crore and will extend the irrigation facility to 20 lakh acres. He thanked PM for transforming the lives of the poor with this scheme. He announced to increase in the financial assistance amount of Kanya Vivah Yojana from Rs 51,000 to Rs 55,000. Next year, we will be building 10 lakh more houses for the poor.

