'Won’t Mind if Life Imprisonment Awarded to Guilty’: Mamata Banerjee on Her Minister’s Arrest in SSC Scam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesn’t support corruption and wouldn’t mind “if life imprisonment is awarded to those who are guilty" after the arrest of state minister Partha Chatterjee due to connection with an alleged school jobs scam.

Addressing an award function of the state government in Kolkata, she said , “We have full faith in the judiciary. There has to be a time frame within which the truth and the court’s verdict must be out. If anyone is proven guilty, then he or she must be punished. The party, too, will take action. But, I condemn the malicious campaign against me," she said.

On the finding of the Enforcement Directorate regarding Arpita Mukherjee, a “close associate" of Partha Chatterjee, of running at least 12 shell companies, the chief minister said, “truth must come out but within a time frame. If the truth is established then I wouldn’t mind if life imprisonment is awarded to those who are guilty."

The TMC supremo condemned a “malicious campaign against" her after the BJP shared a video in which she was seen interacting with Arpita Mukherjee and said the Trinamool Congress has no links with her.

Banerjee demanded why her photo is being used by the opposition. “I go to a Pujo, if the organiser calls somebody on stage how will I know?" she said. “The party has no relation with that lady, neither do I know her. I attend several programmes, if someone gets clicked with me, is it my fault?" she added.

Accusing the BJP of using central agencies to ‘break’ the TMC-led government, Banerjee said, “BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies."

Banerjee slammed political parties of accusing the entire TMC party of being corrupt due to the alleged actions of the education minister. “I thought politics is sacrifice. But tell me, in a school are all students the same? There are different people. I will not support any bad deeds or any corruption." she said.

Chatterjee, who is currently the industries and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, was remanded to ED custody till Monday by a lower court in Kolkata. He was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC), which allegedly happened when he was the state’s education minister.

Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee was taken to Odisha in an air ambulance by the Enforcement Directorate and admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar as per the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

A city court on Sunday remanded Mukherjee in one-day ED custody after she was arrested following marathon questioning at her residence, where Rs 22 crore in cash was found and other valuables were allegedly recovered by sleuths of the central agency.

