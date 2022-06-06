Work on Bodhghat Irrigation Project Will Start Only with Locals' Consent: Chhattisgarh CM

The construction of Bodhghat irrigation project on the Indravati river will be started only with the consent of people in the Bastar region, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Monday. Development works are linked to the interest of people. Bodhghat project will not be commenced until the people of Bastar give their nod, Baghel told reporters in Kanker district.

Development works are being carried out at a rapid pace in Bastar since his government came to power, and the decisions taken by the government for boosting rural development and agriculture have bettered the people's economic conditions, the CM claimed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.