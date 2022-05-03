World-Class Hospitals, More Posts for Nurses: Yogi 2.0’s Booster Dose for UP’s Health Sector

The Uttar Pradesh government has chalked out a time-bound strategy to transform the health sector, one of the top priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a recent presentation before the Yogi 2.0 Cabinet, the Health Department revealed that equalising the ratio of doctors and nurses in two years through creation of more posts for nurses would be a priority for the next couple of years.

Currently, doctors outnumber nurses in the state, with 19,011 sanctioned posts for doctors compared to 9,569 for nurses.

The UP government will also distribute menstrual hygiene kits to teenage girls through schools and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) in a phase-wise manner in the next two years.

The state plans to build world-class hospitals on international and interstate borders, for the benefit of people from both sides of the border.

The government also plans to build seven 50-bedded hospitals in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad districts, in addition to 25 primary health centres in Varanasi, Ghazipur, Meerut and Mirzapur as well as 23 community health centres in Gorakhpur, Pratapgarh and Ghazipur.

Besides, the government seeks to provide health insurance cover for auto drivers, health sakhis and anganwadi workers under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The government will collect information about the proposed beneficiaries from the Women’s Welfare, Urban Development and Transport Departments.

The Yogi government has also set an ambitious target of providing dialysis and CT scan facilities in all 75 districts in the next couple of years. The government will also increase the number of Newborn Stabilisation Units (NBSU), Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) and First Referral Units from the current 180, 86 and 192 to 353, 99 and 250, respectively.

In five years, the government aims to bring down the maternal mortality rate from 167 to 100; infant mortality rate from 41 to 28; neo-natal mortality rate from 30 to 20 and total fertility rate from 2.4 to 2.0.

The government also plans to eradicate tuberculosis through raising awareness about the disease, identification of patients and their treatment and bring down the fatality rate.

