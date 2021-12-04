Wrong History Taught Till Now, Invaders Glorified: Union Min Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday claimed that the history taught in the country has been far from the truth as invaders were "glorified" and freedom fighters called "extremists". He stressed that the teaching the right history and literature is the responsibility of the government.

"The history that we studied was far from the truth. Educating the right history and literature is the responsibility of the government. During previous governments, the invaders were glorified and martyrs of freedom struggle like Shaheed Bhagat Singh were described as extremist in history books," Thakur said, addressing students of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) here.

"Can we believe that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was an extremist, a terrorist ,"Thakur asked during the programme, which was presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, he said, "During the past seven years, India has stood up as a country of startups. Startups became the strength of Indian youth."

Advertisement

Praising the role of the MPSP in educating people, Thakur said Brahammleen Mahant Digvijaynath started the Parishad nine decades ago and the CM Adityanath is carrying forward the legacy and continuously working to attain the goal for which it was set up. "Education is the basis for development of any society and the country. Uttar Pradesh was the first state to implement a new education policy," he said.

The Union minister described the importance of sports and social work, saying Adityanath is the "only CM" in India who honoured all Tokyo Olympics performers at a grand programme. He is giving sports stadiums to every district of the state and and promoting sports among the youth, Thakur said. He also praised the chief minister for "successfully handling" the coronavirus wave.

Thakur asked the students to attain skills with studies. On the occasion, Adityanath said discipline is the soul of a healthy competition. "The event is a festival of discipline and the akhand jyoti' of the service lit by Brahammleen Mahant Digvijaynath in east UP will continue to spread light," CM said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.