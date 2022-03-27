Yadadri Temple All Set for Grand Inauguration on Monday; T'gana CM to Attend, Chinna Jeeyar to Skip

After several setbacks, the famous Yadadri Temple is all set for a grand inaugural for people on Monday by Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Minister, who had allocated a whopping Rs 1,280 crore for the renovations of the temple, will perform the rituals and prayers as part of the auspicious Maha Samprokshana Yagam of the temple at 11.55 am.

Interestingly, spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swamy who was renamed Yadagirigutta ‘Yadadri’ is unlikely to attend the program.

The temple executive officer (EO) Geetha informed that they did not extend any special invitation to Swamy as all are welcome for the grand inaugural. “The grand program will be conducted on March 28 amid rituals of Maha Kumbha Samprokshana Yagam at around 11.55 am," she said.

Concerned officials have made arrangements for the grand inaugural of Yadadri temple, including Maha Kumbha Samprokshana and other pujas.

On March 21, the temple priests began 7-day rituals to mark the grand inaugural with 108 kalashas using water from Kaleshwaram for the temple which is the abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

The Chief Minister will dedicate the temple to the nation. Devotees will be allowed to visit after 5 pm and offer special pujas to mark the grand restart of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

The Yadadri Temple with marvellous architecture is a visual treat of sculptures for visitors. Illuminated brightly in enticing colours, the Yadadri Temple boasts of the grandeur of its structures with a myriad variety of awe-inspiring sculptures.

A distinct blend of Kakatiya, Pallava, Chalukya and Dravidian architecture the temple showcases statues of several gods and goddesses. Inside the temple, devotees are welcomed with eye-catching arches with 52 golden kalashas and have four mini temples and 22 beautifully carved pillars.

The main hall in the temple is a must-see as it spreads over 52 feet in length and 36 feet in width with ample natural light and ventilation.

The shrine has 12 colourful chandeliers (7 big and four small) and exorbitant lighting adding to the spiritual mastery and divinity of the temple.

Devotees who will be mesmerised by the beautiful carving out of statues and images of elephants, horses among others that were engraved in noted black stones called “Krishna Shilalu".

Ministers T Harish Rao, Indrakaran Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Srinivas Yadav, MLAs G Sunitha and other invitees will also be attending the inaugural ceremony along with the chief minister.

