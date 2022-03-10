Yaiskul Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Yaiskul seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh (BJP), Ningombam Helendro Singh (INC), Huidrom Vikramjit Singh (NPP), Thounaojam Brinda (JDU), Rajkumar Suraj Singh (SHS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 89.29%, which is 2.96% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Thokchom Satyabrata Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yaiskul results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.14 Yaiskul (याइस्कुल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Yaiskul is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 25738 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 11,855 were male and 13,882 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yaiskul in 2019 was: 1,171 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,363 eligible electors, of which 11,703 were male,13,660 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,579 eligible electors, of which 11,008 were male, 12,571 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Yaiskul in 2017 was 34. In 2012, there were 22 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Elangbam Chand Singh of INC by a margin of 570 which was 2.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.6% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Elangbam Chand Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Hanjabam Jayadeva Sharma of IND by a margin of 325 votes which was 1.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.64% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 14 Yaiskul Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Yaiskul are: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh (BJP), Ningombam Helendro Singh (INC), Huidrom Vikramjit Singh (NPP), Thounaojam Brinda (JDU), Rajkumar Suraj Singh (SHS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 86.33%, while it was 83.85% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Yaiskul went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.14 Yaiskul Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 28 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.14 Yaiskul comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Yaiskul constituency, which are: Keisamthong, Sagolband, Wangkhei, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Singjamei. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Yaiskul is approximately 153 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Yaiskul is: 24°47’38.0"N 93°59’14.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yaiskul results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.