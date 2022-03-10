Yamkeshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Yamkeshwar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Shanti Prasad Bhatt (UKD), Renu Bisht (BJP), Veerendra Prasad (SP), Aviral (AAP), Shailendra Singh Rawat (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.56%, which is -0.63% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ritu Khanduri Bhushan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yamkeshwar results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.36 Yamkeshwar (यमकेश्वर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Yamkeshwar is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.02%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 88,734 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 46,543 were male and 42,189 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yamkeshwar in 2022 is: 906 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 86,774 eligible electors, of which 46,246 were male,40,527 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 78,147 eligible electors, of which 41,255 were male, 36,892 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Yamkeshwar in 2017 was 3,276. In 2012, there were 3,528 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan of BJP won in this seat defeating Renu Bisht of IND by a margin of 8,982 which was 19.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.01% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijay Brathwal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sarojani Devi of INC by a margin of 3,541 votes which was 8.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.2% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 36 Yamkeshwar Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Yamkeshwar are: Shanti Prasad Bhatt (UKD), Renu Bisht (BJP), Veerendra Prasad (SP), Aviral (AAP), Shailendra Singh Rawat (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.19%, while it was 55.44% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Yamkeshwar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.36 Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 167. In 2012, there were 153 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.36 Yamkeshwar comprises of the following areas of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: 7-Yamkeshwar Tehsil; KC Silogi, Panchayats 41-Langur Palla-3, 42-Langur Palla-4 and 43-Seela-1 of Lansdowne KC of 5-Lansdowne Tehsil; KC Pokhal, Panchayats 77-Seela-1, 78-Seela-2, 79-Seela-3, 80-Seela-4, 81-Seela-5, 82-Langur Palla-1, 83-Langur Palla-2, 84-Langur Palla-3, 85-Langur Palla-4 of Dogadda KC and Dogadda Municipal Board of 6-Kotdwar Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Yamkeshwar constituency, which are: Pauri, Chaubattakhal, Lansdowne, Kotdwar, Laksar, Hardwar Rural, Rishikesh, Narendranagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Yamkeshwar is approximately 1270 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Yamkeshwar is: 29°55’52.3"N 78°27’30.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yamkeshwar results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.