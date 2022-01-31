'Yashasvi Bhava’, Says 'Chacha' Shivpal as Nephew Akhilesh Yadav Files Nomination from Karhal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination for the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri district on Monday. The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be contesting his first-ever assembly election this time, he is currently an MP from Azamgarh. So far only two members of the Yadav clan, Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal have filed nominations for the UP assembly elections.

Meanwhile, soon after the nomination filing by Akhilesh, ‘Chacha’ (uncle) Shivpal tweeted and gave him his blessings.

Shivpal Yadav tweeted, “Congratulations dear Akhilesh on nomination from Karhal and best wishes in advance for winning with record votes. People’s blessings and prayers are with you. In twenty-two, under your leadership, the SP coalition government will write a new story of success and you will make the dreams of the poor and downtrodden come true. Yashasvi Bhava (May you be successful)."

The Karhal assembly seat, which has been with the Samajwadi Party, will be going for polling on February 20. Interestingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce a candidate from this seat. The Karhal seat falls in the Yadav belt of the central UP. The BJP had last won the seat two decades ago and since then, it has been an SP fortress. Akhilesh’s father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is the current MP from Mainpuri.

PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav had earlier filed his nomination from the Jaswantnagar assembly seat of Etawah, which has been his traditional seat. Shivpal has filed his nomination on the symbol of the Samajwadi Party as his party PSPL could not retain the election symbol of ‘key’ allotted to him during the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

