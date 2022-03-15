Yogi 2.0 Govt to Introduce 520 Mobile Veterinary Units, Helpline in Attempt to Help Farmers

The Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government in Uttar Pradesh will soon be starting a dedicated helpline for farmers having cattle, including bovines and goats. The Animal Husbandry department of Yogi 2.0 government is all set to help farmers with a helpline aimed at giving relief to those who have to deal with illness of their cattle.

Treatment of cattle will also be provided free of cost at the doorstep of farmers. The mobile veterinary units will be a part of Central Government’s Umbrella scheme called Animal Husbandry health and disease control scheme.

As per government sources, the tender for the same has already been done last year and things have been finalized. The tender for this helpline has been awarded to GVK Company, which also operates the ambulance services in the state. Sources indicate that this helpline could be started as soon as the new government is formed in the state.

Advertisement

A fleet of 520 Veterinary Mobile Unit vehicles will be forced in to help the farmers with their ailing bovines. There will be a qualified veterinary doctor stationed with each animal ambulance along with a multitasking person who will be helping the doctors in treatment of the bovines, in addition to the driver.

All the necessary equipment and medicine for the treatment of the bovine will be available in the ambulance and will be free of cost for the farmers.

The ambulance will reach the door step of any farmers who dial 1962 and ask for medical help for their bovines. Treatment and medicines will be provided free of cost.

Sources reveal that the helpline was supposed to start a day before the model code of conduct came into play, however it was delayed. Now with the BJP once again winning the elections, the Yogi 2.0 government can give a green signal to this helpline as soon as the new government is formed.

The number of mobile veterinary units posted in 75 districts include 13 in Agra, 8 in Mathura, 8 in Firozabad, 7 in Mainpuri, 13 in Aligarh, 7 in Etah, 5 in Hathras, 6 in Kasganj, 7 in Saharanpur, 8 in Muzaffarnagar, 4 in Shamli, 7 in Amroha, 10 in Bijnor, 6 in Mordabad, 5 in Rampur, 9 in Sambhal, 6 in Jalaun, 7 in Lalitpur, 5 in Jhansi, 8 in Meerut, 3 in Ghaziabad, 4 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 3 in Hapur, 5 in Baghpat, 13 in Bulandshahr, 9 in Baareilly, 13 in Shahjahanpur, 4 in Pilibhit, 5 in Lucknow, 12 in Hardoi, 12 in Kheri, 12 in Sitapur, 9 in Raebareli, 10 in Unnao, 5 in Chitrakoot, 4 in Hamirpur, 3 in Mahoba, 7 in Banda, 7 in Kanpur Nagar, 8 in Kanpur Dehat, 5 in Auraiyya, 5 in Etawah, 7 in Kannauj, 6 in Farukkhabad, 5 in Kaushambi, 8 in Fatehpur, 11 in Pratapgarh, 13 in Prayagraj, 8 in Mirzapur, 7 in Sonbhadra, 4 in Bhadohi, 7 in Chandauli, 11 in Jaunpur, 6 in Varanasi, 9 in Azamgarh, 7 in Ballia, 4 in Mau, 9 in Ghazipur, 6 in Ambedkarnagar, 7 in Amethi, 6 in Ayodhya, 8 in Barabanki, 7 in Sultanpur, 3 in Shravasti, 4 in Balrampur, 8 in Bahraich, 8 in Gonda, 5 in Gorakhpur, 5 in Deoria, 2 in Maharajganj, 3 in Kushinagar, 5 in Basti, 3 in Sidharth Nagar and 2 in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.