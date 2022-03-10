Yogi Adityanath on BJP Retaining Power in Uttar Pradesh: People Have Voted for Nationalism, Good Governance

The Bharatiya Janata Party is on course to a comfortable win in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath set to return as chief minister of the state for a second consecutive term. While addressing the BJP cadre, Adityanath, who won from Gorakhpur by over one lakh votes, on Thursday said that the saffron party is on the track to make history as it’s set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and is leading in regional elections in three other states including Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

“BJP is ready to form government in four states. Today BJP has got mandates in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People in these four states have shown faith in PM Modi’s governance and the idea of development. I would like to thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and JP Naddaji under whose leaderships we have got a mandate in these four states and have successfully managed to remain in power," Adityanath said.

Advertisement

Adityanath said that everyone had their eyes on the UP Assembly elections as it’s the largest state of India. “I would like to thank the people of UP from the bottom of my heart… For the first time, the seven phases of UP Assembly elections were conducted smoothly and peacefully… When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us… By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism and good governance. It’s our responsibility to continue working on these issues. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ continues to be our motto, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we will continue to serve the people," Adityanath said.

Further listing the achievements and work that the BJP did under his leadership in the state, Adityanatha said, “We’ve got the people electricity, food and everything they needed. Our ‘double engine’ government for better development has proven its mettle. During COVID-19, we ensured that India’s largest state was fed and taken care of."

Advertisement

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday created a record of sorts by becoming the first Chief Minister from the BJP to complete a full five-year term in Uttar Pradesh. He will also be the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to return to power after completing a full tenure of five years. None of the previous chief ministers, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav - were able to return to power.

Adityanath also appeared to have successfully busted what was dubbed the “Noida Jinx". A myth was nurtured for nearly three decades that any chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who visited Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was doomed to go out of power.

Advertisement

Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, BJP’s Rajnath Singh, and Kalyan Singh had also avoided visiting Noida during their chief ministership. Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav, who became the CM in 2012, had continued the trend of avoiding an in-person visit to Noida, often dubbed the ‘show window’ to Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath, who had stormed to power in UP in 2017, has visited Noida nearly a dozen times since becoming the UP chief minister and launched the Noida Metro, among other development projects in the region over the years.

Advertisement

In January this year, Adityanath visited Gautam Buddh Nagar to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and hit out at Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav and said coming here becomes important for him as the chief ministers who preceded him always hesitated about visiting the district.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.