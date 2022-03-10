Yogi Adityanath Sweeps Gorakhpur by 1L Votes, But His Counterparts Weren't as Lucky | List of Loser CMs

As Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is prepping to return to power, his counterparts in some poll states haven’t been as lucky as him. These CMs conceded defeat, even as many didn’t expect the top leaders to lose their charm in assembly elections 2022.

One of the biggest losers in these polls has been Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Labh Singh Ugoke from reserve Bhadaur assembly seat. Ugoke is an “aam aadmi" (common man) in true sense as his father is a driver, mother is a sweeper in a government school and he used to run a mobile phone repair shop before joining politics. Ugoke is a 12th pass.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur went to the polls between February 10 and March 7. While UP voted in a maximum of seven phases, Manipur voted in two phases while Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa went to the polls in one phase.

HERE ARE CMs WHO LOST IN 2022 ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS:

Charanjit Singh Channi: Congress’s gamble to project a Dalit CM face has failed as Channi lost the polls from both the seats that he contested - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. While AAP’s Ugoke got over 57,000 votes in Bhadaur, Channi drew a little over 23,000 votes. In Chamkaur Sahib, Channi got nearly 50,000 votes, while his nearest rival from AAP who has a similar name - Charanjit Singh - got over 54,000 votes.

“I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and their elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people," Channi tweeted.

Before polls, Ugoke had alleged that Channi tries to show that he is from a humble background. “No matter how much he tries to project himself as an ‘aam aadmi’ (common man), but he is not. With just having a certificate of being Dalit, one cannot be called an ‘aam aadmi’."

“Channi Saab is not an ‘aam aadmi’ even though he is from a Dalit family. He is living the life of a king. He has declared his assets worth crores of rupees," Ugoke said.

“He is just wearing a ‘mukhota’ (mask) of ‘aam aadmi’," the AAP candidate alleged.

Pushkar Singh Dhami: While BJP is set to come back to power in Uttarakhand, defeating Congress by a huge margin, the Uttarakhand chief minister surprisingly has been defeated by the grand old party candidate. Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri won Khatima assembly seat with 44,479, while Dhami secured 37,254 seats.

The BJP was banking heavily on its poster boy, who enjoys cordial relations with the young cadres. The party believed Dhami helped in checking anti-incumbency to a certain extent.

The defeat came even as Dhami promised to constitute a committee to draft a uniform civil code (UCC) if re-elected, stating that the “security" of the state’s cultural and religious heritage as well as its borders was important for the country.

“The UCC will be an important step towards fulfilling the dream of the Constitution’s creators, and will solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an effective step towards Article 44 of the Constitution, which talks about securing a UCC for every citizen of the country. The apex court, too, has from time to time not only laid emphasis on its implementation but has expressed dissatisfaction over the steps not being taken in this direction," the chief minister had said.

“Along with this, the immense spiritual and cultural recognition of devbhoomi will also be increased while keeping the environment secured. The UCC of Uttarakhand will also act as an example for other states," Dhami had said.

