Yogi Adityanath to News18: Jats Part of the 80% in UP, Jayant Chaudhary Good Person in Bad Alliance

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary might be a good person but he is in the wrong alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Friday.

“Chaudhary Charan Singh was a respectable leader. Everyone knows RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary never moved out of Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah gave useful advice to Jayant Chaudhary, but he misconstrued the advice… Jayant might be a good person but he is in the wrong alliance. We have huge respect for Chowdhury Charan Singh ji and the legacy he left," Yogi Adityanath said during the interview.

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, the grandson of iconic farmer leader and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, has entered into an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Speaking to Network18 at the Gorakhpur Temple hours after filing nomination papers for the elections, Adityanath said Jats in the state would still vote for the BJP despite the RLD’s alliance with the SP.

“Jats are part of the same 80% in the state," he said, referring to his “80 versus 20" statement in election speeches. The CM explained that the ratio he was referring to was not necessarily about the Hindu and Muslim population in the state, but was a distinction between those who want development and law & order and those hurt the most by his government’s crackdown on crime.

“The 80 are people who have benefitted from our schemes, those who want development, economic growth, women’s safety and farmers’ welfare. The other 20 are those whose criminal activities have been hit hard by our government’s policies," the CM said.

During the interview, Yogi Adityanath also dismissed any electoral impact of more than 10 OBC MLAs leaving the BJP last month following then minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s walkout to the Samajwadi Party. “Many people from other parties have also joined the BJP. People coming to join the BJP are not lured by tickets. Those leaving the BJP are standing with parivarwad," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 will be held in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday).

The Uttar Pradesh election results 2022 will be declared on March 10 (Thursday) when counting of votes in UP takes place along with four other poll-bound states – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

The BJP has set the target of 300-plus seats this time as well. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP had swept to power with 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot in the politically significant state with just seven seats.

