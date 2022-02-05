Yogi Adityanath to News18: No One Will Forgive SP for Kairana Exodus, Firing on Ram Bhakts

The people of Uttar Pradesh will not forgive the Samajwadi Party for the “exodus" in Kairana and for firing at devotees of Lord Ram, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an exclusive interview to Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18 on Friday.

“No one will forgive the SP for Kairana exodus. No one will forgive the SP for firing on Lord Ram devotees (a reference to firing at kar sevaks ordered by Mulayam Singh government in 1990). The Samajwadi Party only believes in riots," Yogi Adityanath said during the interview at Gorakhpur Temple, hours after filing his nomination for Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 from his home turf.

Kairana remains a sensitive town since 2017 when BJP leaders, including then MP Hukum Singh, had alleged the “exodus" of Hindu families following alleged threats and harassment.

The CM said criminal elements in Kairana had been in hiding for 4.5 years but had started threatening traders again “after some parties promised and gave them election tickets".

“Don’t the people of Kairana and Muzaffarnagar deserve development and security? Don’t the women deserve safety? It is the duty of every government do so. This is why I had said that March 10 ko sabki garmi utar jayegi (They will be set straight on March 10)," Adityanath said on the eve of his Saturday visit to Muzaffarnagar.

More than 60 people were killed and scores others injured in Muzaffarnagar in 2013 during riots between Muslims and Jats.

Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination from Gorakhpur Assembly seat in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. This is the first time that Adityanath, a five-time former Lok Sabha MP, is contesting the state Assembly elections as a candidate.

In 2017, when Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, he had opted to become member of the Legislative Council instead of contesting an Assembly seat.

As per the CM’s election affidavit, no criminal cases are pending against him and his assets increased by around Rs 59 lakh in the last four years. At the time of being elected MLC in 2017, his assets were Rs 95.98 lakh, which have now increased to Rs 1,54,94,000.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 will be held in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday).

The Uttar Pradesh election results 2022 will be declared on March 10 (Thursday) when counting of votes in UP takes place along with four other poll-bound states – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

The BJP has set the target of 300-plus seats this time as well. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP had swept to power with 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot in the politically significant state with just seven seats. The tenure of the current UP Assembly ends on May 14, 2022.

