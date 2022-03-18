Yogi Adityanath to Take Oath as UP CM for Second Term on March 25 at 4 PM, Say Sources | Details Here

Yogi Adityanath is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second term on March 25 at 4 pm, according to sources. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, which has the capacity to host a crowd of 50,000 spectators. The sources also said that thousands of beneficiaries of various central and state government schemes will be invited to witness the ceremony. Preparations are being made to accommodate at least 45,000 people in the stadium.

As per reports, a list of 200 VVIP guests has been prepared for the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah may also attend the event. If sources are to be believed, all opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and BSP supremo Mayawati, will also be invited to the ceremony. Along with this, the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh State assembly elections, the BJP won 255 seats, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party won 12 and 6 seats, respectively. The Samajwadi Party has won 111 seats, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal has won 8 seats, and another ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has won six seats. The Congress has won two seats, while the BSP has won one. Apart from this, Raghuraj Pratap Singh’s Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has captured two seats.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government created history with its comeback as no other CM has been able to repeat a government in the state in 37 years. The Congress had returned to power with a majority in the state 37 years ago. After this, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has not just made history by completing five successful years of governance but by also returning to power with a thumping majority. He has become the first such BJP leader to become the CM for the second consecutive term.

