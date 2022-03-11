Yogi Adityanath's Second Term to AAP’s Clean Sweep in Punjab, Here Are Election 2022 First-Evers

The 2022 assembly elections saw many firsts from Yogi Adityanath becoming the first BJP chief minister to retain the post for a second consecutive term to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s smashing performance in Punjab – a giant leap from 20 to 92 seats this time.

Some of the AAP candidates, whom nobody took seriously, went on winning this year, decimating heavyweights such as Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh and Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

It is also for the first time that a government in coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh in more than three decades, with an increased majority. The BJP scripted history on Thursday as it swept Uttar Pradesh despite farmers’ protest, incumbency and the Covid-19 wave, considered major hiccups for the party.

Advertisement

News18 walks you through the first-ever moments in the 2022 assembly elections, and the candidates, whom we had interviewed, became giant slayers.

AAP Scripts Memorable Chapter in History of Punjab

Men wearing the trademark yellow turbans, and women in yellow dupattas, exuded confidence as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a record innings in Punjab elections, winning 92 seats of the total 117, a historic feat. Led by Delhi chief minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal, AAP made an impressive debut in Punjab politics in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when four of its candidates won the people’s mandate. It made further inroads into the state in the coming years and won as many as 20 out of the total 117 seats in the assembly polls of 2017. Read More

AAP’s Six Decimators of Punjab

Advertisement

The six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contestants have turned out to be giant slayers in Punjab, sending home the big wheels of Punjab politics, including four former chief ministers. News18 made it a point to meet some of them during the campaign. Mobile phone repair shop owner Labh Singh Ugoke, AAP nominee from Bhadaur, pipped CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Jeevan Jyot Kaur, 50, managed to beat biggies Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, from Amritsar (East). Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, a former mayor of Patiala who moved to AAP from the Akali Dal, defeated Amarinder Singh from Patiala seat. CM Channi lost Chamkaur Sahib to his namesake Charanjit Singh of AAP who is a doctor. Jagdeep Kamboj ‘Goldy’ of AAP ended the reign of former deputy CM and Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad. Read More

BJP Govt First to be Re-Elected in UP in Over 3 Decades

Advertisement

Jitin Prasada, who jumped ship from the Congress to BJP last year, in an interview with News18, said: “It’s a historic verdict from people of UP. It’s for the first time that a government is coming back in UP, that too with increased majority." Prasada said apart from eastern UP, which is considered a cakewalk for the BJP, western UP too has voted for the ‘jodi’ of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Yogi-ji and Modi-ji have fought for ‘sanskriti’. I have noticed that BJP workers work for all five years and not just elections." Read More

Yogi Adityanath Becomes First BJP CM in UP to Return to Power

Advertisement

Putting the ‘Noida jinx’ theory to rest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only won Gorakhpur Urban seat by big margin, but has become the first such BJP leader to hold the CM post for the second consecutive term. Yogi Adityanath has not only completed five successful years of governance but has also returned to power with a thumping majority. Read More

How CM Yogi Adityanath Won a Historic Second Term

Advertisement

The UP administration faced criticism for mishandling the second wave of the Covid pandemic, combined with unemployment, and farmers’ protest over three agricultural laws. But the Yogi Adityanath’s administration decided to overcome the criticism through its performance, as suggested by the data available. And the image of the Samajwadi Party supporting ‘gunda’ and ‘mafia’ elements only further added ammunition to the BJP’s election campaign. The Yogi administration ensured that the effects of the social welfare schemes run by the BJP-led Centre as well as those introduced by the state government reached the masses with uniformity. Read More

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.