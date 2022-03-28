Yogi Cabinet 2.0: CM Keeps Home, Dy CM Maurya Rural Development, Finance With Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in-charge of Home, Vigilance and Personnel, among 25 other key departments as the portfolios of the new BJP-led dispensation were announced on Monday. According to the list of portfolios released, Adityanath will also head the information and urban development departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given the charge of Rural Development and Food Processing departments, while another Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak will head Medical Education and Family Welfare.

Suresh Khanna will look after Finance and Parliamentary Affairs department and Baby Rani Maurya Women and Child Welfare.

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh will head the Jal Shakti department, which coordinates with the Centre and plays a pivotal part in PM Narendra Modi-backed Namami Gange project.

While Aseem Arun will head the Social and SC/ST Welfare departments, Dayashankar Singh will look after Transport and Jitin Prasada PWD.

The cabinet of Yogi Adityanath was sworn in on Friday during which 52 ministers took oath in a grand ceremony at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Following the release of the portfolios, CM Adityanath took to Twitter to extend best wishes to his cabinet colleagues.

“Many congratulations to all the honourable ministers of Uttar Pradesh for getting their responsibility. I am sure that all of you will meet the test of ‘Jan Vishwas’. Your hard work, talent, commitment and experience will surely prove helpful in meeting the expectations of the people," he wrote.

