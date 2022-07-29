Yogi Govt Intensifies Prep for Construction of Ganga Expressway, 94% Land Acquired

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations for construction of the 594-km Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway.

About 6,966 hectares, more than 94% land, has been purchased/acquired, while the Central Government has given environmental clearance for the expressway on July 13. More than 56% of the C&G (Clearing and Grubbing) work has also been completed so far.

Ganga Expressway is a dream project of the Yogi government after Bundelkhand Expressway, which has already been opened.

About 518 villages will be covered with the construction of this expressway. The expressway will connect Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj districts.

Advertisement

It will be the sixth and the longest expressway in the state. A 3.5-km-long runway is also to be developed at Shahjahanpur for landing/take-off of Indian Air Force fighter jets in case of emergency.

Furthermore, nine public convenience centers, seven railway overbridges, 14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges and 381 underpasses will be built for convenience of people. An interchange facility will also be provided at 17 places for entry and exit. A service road will be built for the residents of the villages around the project.

The UP Development Authority has been authorised by the government to build dedicated industrial parks on both sides of this expressway (Meerut, Hapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Hardoi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj). The selection of the agency for carrying out the development of industrial parks is current underway. Once built, the expressway will save people’s time, fuel while helping control environmental pollution.

The expressway will boost agricultural and industrial income and development. It will act as a catalyst for establishment of food processing units, warehouses, mandis and milk-based industries. It will be also as an industrial conduit connecting various production units, development centres and agricultural production areas with the national capital.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here