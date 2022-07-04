Yogi Govt Releases 'Report Card' on Completion of 100 Days in Office; Says Rule of Law Has Been Established

The Yogi 2.0 government completed its first 100 days on Monday, the 4th of July, in office. On this occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tabled its report card. Adityanath was sworn in as CM of UP for the second time on 25 March 2022. A press conference was organized in Lucknow by the CM to put forward the achievements of his government.

Adityanath said, “The 100 days of the second term of our government have been dedicated to public service, security and good governance. This is the reason that the victory of the BJP in the first assembly elections, then the victory in the Legislative Council elections and recently in the Lok Sabha by-elections in Azamgarh and Rampur is a symbol of public confidence in the government."

CM Yogi said, “The rule of law has been established in the state in the last five years. Earlier the state was known for riots and anarchy, but there has not been a single riot under the BJP government. Unnecessary loudspeakers have been removed from religious places and this was done without any controversy. There was no event on the streets during any religious festival."

The CM said that a massive campaign is being run against the goons and mafia in the state. Illegal properties worth Rs 844 crore have been razed by bulldozers since 2017. Action has been taken against 2,273 criminals under the POCSO Act. 68,784 unauthorized occupants and 76,196 unauthorized parking have been made free."

Elaborating further about the work done by his government in the last 100 days, CM Yogi further stated, “Strict action has been taken against 50 mafias at the state level and 12 at the district level. For the first time, the investment environment has been created in the state. The foundation stone of about 1,400 projects worth Rs 80,000 crore in the state was laid. A data centre hub is coming up in the state. A new data centre policy was implemented. At the same time, four data centres are being set up in the state."

UP Government ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on this occasion.