Yogi, Pankaj Singh in One Lakh+ Club: 10 Candidates with Massive Victory Margins in 2022 Assembly Polls

Riding the saffron wave, the BJP recorded massive wins in four out of five poll-bound states in the assembly elections conducted for over a month. The results, which were declared on Thursday, scripted a historic win for the party in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. Here, the BJP is returning for a second term after over three decades.

Not only this, the BJP’s win witnessed the making of two national records. Setting a record for highest ever victory margin, BJP’s Sunil Kumar Sharma won from the Sahibabad assembly segment by more than two lakh votes. The constituency also recorded the highest number of voters this time. Incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, won from Gorakhpur Urban by over one lakh votes.

Here is a list of top 10 candidates who recorded a win margin of a lakh and above in the assembly elections:

Sunil Kumar Sharma, BJP

The BJP candidate from Sahibabad won by a margin of 2,14,835 votes, which is the highest ever. He polled 3,22,882 votes and defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Amarpal Sharma. Pankaj Singh, BJP

Sitting MLA Pankaj Singh managed to increase his vote margin this time from 1.04 lakh in 2017. He won from Noida by a margin of 1,81,513 votes and polled 2,44,319 votes defeating SP’s Sunil Choudhary. Amit Agarwal, BJP

The BJP’s Amit Agarwal polled 1,62,032 votes, winning from Meerut Cantonment by a margin of 1,18,072 votes. Purushottam Khandelwal, BJP

The BJP candidate from Agra North polled 1,53,817 votes and defeated BSP candidate Shabbir Abbas by a margin of 1,12,370 votes. Manohar Lal, BJP

BJP candidate from Mehroni seat, Lal polled 1,84,778 votes and won by a margin of 1,10,451 votes. Shrikant Sharma, BJP

The BJP candidate from Mathura defeated Congress candidate Pradeep Mathur by 1,09,803 votes. He polled 1,58,859 votes. Ramratan Kushwaha, BJP

Lalitpur’s BJP candidate defeated his BSP rival by 1,07,215 votes and polled a total of 1,76,550 votes. Atul Garg, BJP

The winner from Ghaziabad constituency defeated SP’s Vishal Verma by 1,05,537 votes. Yogi Adityanath, BJP

Incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath defeated the SP’s Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla by 1,03,390 votes. Most likely to be crowned the CM once again, Adityanath polled a total of 1,65,499 votes. Anjula Singh Mahaur, BJP

The crucial Hathras constituency also witnessed a resonating win for the BJP with candidate Anjula Singh Mahaur defeating BSP’s Sanjeev Kumar by 1,00,856 votes. Mahaur polled 1,54,655 votes.

Highest winning margins in other states

Punjab: Polling a total of 94,794 votes in Sunam assembly constituency, AAP’s Aman Arora defeated his Congress rival Jaswinder Singh Dhiman by 75,277 votes.

Uttarakhand: BJP’s Brij Bhushan Gairola defeated Congress candidate Gaurav Ginni by a margin of 29,021 votes.

Manipur: BJP’s SS Olish won from Chandel assembly constituency by a margin of 27,341 votes.

Goa: BJP’s Deviya Vishwajit Rane defeated AAP candidate Vishwajit Rane from Poriem by 13,943 votes.

