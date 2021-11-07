'You Appeared for Accused': Sidhu vs Top Punjab Govt Lawyer Amid Resignation Row

A day after Punjab’s advocate-general APS Deol attacked Navjot Singh Sidhu in the ‘drugs matter’ and the ‘sacrilege cases’, the Congress leader hit back at Deol and alleged that the advocate-general had appeared before the High Court for main conspirators and accused in the case. Sidhu also accused Deol of working for political gains and procuring bail for the accused.

“Mr. AG-Punjab, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt," Sidhu said in a tweet on Sunday.

“Further, You specifically prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as you were afraid of their false implication in Sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of political party in power in the state of Punjab," he added.

The comment comes a day after Punjab’s advocate-general issued a statement saying that the state Congress chief is ‘obstructing the functioning of the government’ and his remarks are derailing government’s efforts to ensure justice in the ‘drugs matter’ and the ‘sacrilege cases’.

Advocate-general APS Deol’s statement on Saturday came after Sidhu tweeted that he prayed that those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 be given exemplary punishment that will be “a deterrent for generations to come". Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues," the statement read.

However, in a series of tweets, Sidhu responded by saying that the advocate-general is representing the same government of same political party, while he is fighting for justice in Sacrilege cases. Sidhu also accused Deol of procuring blanket bails for the accused persons.

Sidhu also questioned that if Deol is acting at the behest of those who have appointed him in office. “Are you acting at the behest of those who appointed you in this constitutional office and fulfilling their political gains?" he said.

“You appeared for the accused, now representing the State and very soon you will seek elevation as a judge so that you can decide this case. Being the highest law officer, your focus is on politics and political gains," Sidhu alleged.

Sidhu has been pressing for Deol’s removal citing that the senior criminal lawyer had defended ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in cases related to police firing in Bargari sacrilege. He earlier said that he would assume charge as Punjab Congress chief the day the new advocate general and a panel for the appointment of the new director general of police is appointed.

